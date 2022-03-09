Danger of Radiation Leaks in Chernobyl as Power Is Lost

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which was taken over by Russian forces last month, has stopped transmitting data to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations atomic watchdog has said. The Chernobyl site is not currently operational and handling of nuclear material has been halted.

Since Chernobyl has lost power, Ukraine fears there will be radiation leaks as a result. The Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister demands Russians agree to a ceasefire to restore the Chernobyl plant’s power supply.

This is not a meltdown nor is there a danger of one.

The Chernobyl plant in Ukraine has disconnected from the grid allegedly due to damage inflicted by Russian occupying forces, sparking concerns of radioactive contamination if the cooling of spent nuclear fuel stops.

The regulator explained that there are about 20,000 spent fuel assemblies stored at the facility that require constant cooling. Without electricity to cool the pumps, the temperature in the holding pools will increase, prompting the release of radioactive substances into the environment.

“The only electrical grid supplying the Chornobyl NPP and all its nuclear facilities occupied by Russian army is damaged,” Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted Wednesday. “CNPP lost all electric supply. I call on the international community to urgently demand Russia to cease fire and allow repair units to restore power supply.”

“Reserve diesel generators have a 48-hour capacity to power the Chornobyl NPP,” he added. “After that, cooling systems of the storage facility for spent nuclear fuel will stop, making radiation leaks imminent. Putin’s barbaric war puts entire Europe in danger. He must stop it immediately!”

This isn’t a meltdown as we said and they have about 48 hours to get the cooling system set back up. There are 250 employees held captive at the plant. Ukraine has asked Russia to let the employees rotate to keep them alert.

Reserve diesel generators have a 48-hour capacity to power the Chornobyl NPP. After that, cooling systems of the storage facility for spent nuclear fuel will stop, making radiation leaks imminent. Putin’s barbaric war puts entire Europe in danger. He must stop it immediately! 2/2 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 9, 2022

Related