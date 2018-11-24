Dangerous Michael Moore Calls for Shunning All Trump Supporters

Communist Michael Moore is calling for half of America to be shunned. Supporters of Trump are all “racist and misogynist” according to him and he wants them shunned. Think of what kind of person supports Moore — it’s a little scary.
He prefers calling people names instead of debating.
Conservative talk radio host Lawrence Jones slammed “lazy” liberals like Michael Moore for pushing “identity politics” instead of engaging in real dialogue about issues.
It’s been an easy way to win arguments. It also allows them to push through their unpopular policies without a lot of people knowing what they are up to. Their followers only know they can’t vote for the alleged haters when it’s the Democrats pushing this hate.
This is dangerous thinking. Banning and shunning people who think differently is what happens in the communist/socialist nations.
When it comes right down to it, the left doesn’t have logic, reason or history on their side so all they can do is to insult, belittle or use violence against the opposition.
Face it Powell. Conservative is the new n word to you leftists. The best way to explain it is leftists have an inherent racism gene. Your kind formed the KKK to fight against blacks in the 1800’s AND against white republicans and abolitionists. Your kind were against the civil rights movement in the 60s and didnt embrace it until Johnson said he will have N’s voting democrat for 200 years when he started welfare. Now the new scheme for a voting block is to hand out free stuff to non english speaking low skilled illegal aliens. Where is this violence you say against the opposition? Conservatives dont come into a city and destroy it after a protest or wear cowardly masks or form groups like antifa, the snowflake group that sounds like the name should be slang for a vaginal fart.
Conservatives dont go to democrat baseball games and gun down the opposition and it’s not conservatives that go to speeches of black leftists and call them uncle Tom or throw oreos at them. Its leftists.
Maybe you should read history books rather than watching and wanting to be a kardashian. Oh, before calling me a racists, look up the term semantic satiation. You leftists have taken strong words like hate, homophobe, racists, nazi, etc and basically made them mean someone who os in opposition to my irrational thought.
If there is true hate, its people like Moore and his supporters like you.
Last thing Potsey….its people like you that got the democrats to use the jackass as their mascot
I support Michael Moore after Columbine and more films he has made. You right wing nut cases are not for peace or any form of gun control.
So Antifa is peace…Minds not Means – as far as gun control is concerned..got enough cerebral matter to work that one out???
I am sorry that you feel that way. Do you understand that it is just another type of bigotry to call people with different political ideas “nut cases”? How is that any better than seeing all black people alike, calling them the n-word, and saying they are not for peace because of Chicago or the Dallas police assasinations where 5 officers were shot?
We believe in the Constitution. If you do not like a part of it, rather than expressing hatred toward others, what you can do is work to try to get congress to amend it. That’s every American’s right.
Do you see that perhaps not everything a filmmaker says is true? Do you see that voting in a way different from yours does not make millions of your fellow Americans “nut cases”? Do you see that by picking a famous filmmaker over your neighbors and other citizens of the US, that you are siding with someone you do not know and making decisions on what he says, rather than on getting too know people and then deciding what individuals you get along with and which you do not?
Maybe I misunderstand but you seem to say that after you saw MM’s movies, you decided you could read the minds of millions of ordinary Americans — and you decided that they wanted violence (not sure why). But in reality, perhaps we’d get along great if we sat down for a beer or whatever and just talked.
Let’s not tear our great country apart because of movies or let anyone divided us. You do know that the global elites, the uber-wealthy and banking classes want us to feel that way — they have more power when we fight each other rather than seeking to understand what they are trying to put in place for us (see some of the UN plans for world migration, loss of sovereignty for countries, and plans such as Agenda 21 and 2030).
Peace out.
That’s not true David — I believe guns should be kept out of the hands of Democrats. Just Joshin’ with ya!
The guns didn’t commit the crimes.
Seriously, we do believe in some gun control but the Second Amendment shall not be infringed.
I recall 4-6 years ago those revered leftists Obama, Kerry, Hillary, … favored serious military action in Syria, such as, a no fly zone. They said so. That would have resulted in war with Russia. ISIS was rampaging the region.
ISIS is now gone, with Russian help, and US-Russian tensions have eased. The US is now countering China, by far the biggest threat to peace.
David C Powell. Fifty years ago firearms were ten times easier to obtain. No backgrounds, no waiting periods, no anything..and yet society was not running around shooting each other for no reasons. You think maybe firearms might not be the problem? Maybe societal rot is the real problem? So why not address the societal rot that makes a guy call people he disagrees with “right wing nuts”?
Hold on, I’ll call for a waaambulance.
So this joker made a video and really thinks he IS a somebody….News for you joker…you are a nobody who made a video that is akin to mainstream fake media reporting…lots of innuendo, hyperbole, half truths and subjective opinions…
based on the success (or lack there of) of his last 3 movies, he is the one being shunned.
I already shun Trump haters because of their irrational anti-US beliefs and use of poor information sources.
Communism is Soviet power plus the electrification of the whole country,” Lenin’s formula as presented by the Communist Party Program of the Soviet Union.