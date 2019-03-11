Dark Money Funded Far-Left Group Behind Fake Dossier

Chuck Ross of The Daily Caller has revealed that a dark money group gave $2 million to the Democracy Integrity Project, the far left group that hired/funded Fusion GPS and Chris Steele to work on the fraudulent Trump-Russia dossier.

The Fund for a Better Future (FBF) donated $2,065,000 to the Democracy Integrity Project (TDIF) who in turn hired Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele to continue their bogus ‘investigations’ of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Back in March 2018, Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska penned an op-ed at The Daily Caller on the Trump-Russia collusion narrative.

According to Deripaska — Daniel Jones –- a former FBI investigator, Feinstein staffer, and now a Fusion GPS operative – told the Russian Oligarch’s lawyer in March 2017 that Fusion GPS was funded by “a group of Silicon Valley billionaires and George Soros.“

The left flipped out when The Daily Caller posted the story by Putin Chum Deripaska, but perhaps they were more concerned about the revelations as opposed to who it came from.

Soros has referred to himself as a “kind of god,” and it’s clear now he is. He’s everywhere and causes absolute destruction in his wake. You can thank the Clintons for bringing this creep into the country.

The left had no problem with the NY Times publishing a piece by Vladimir Putin in 2013. NBC sent Megyn Kelly over to Russia to interview Putin and that was okay too.

NEW: Dark money group gave $2 Million DEMOCRACY INTEGRITY PROJECT, the org that hired Fusion GPS and Chris Steele to bolster the dossier and Trump-Russia narrative. https://t.co/ossAZE9vfD @dailycaller — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 11, 2019