Dayton Killer Identified, Wore Satanic Patches, Killed Sister & Boyfriend

The suspect in the Dayton shooting early Saturday morning where nine people were killed has been identified as a 24-year-old man, WBNS reported.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News the shooter was identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts, of Bellbrook, Ohio. The killer murdered his sister Megan and her boyfriend, as yet unidentified. They were among the dead outside the bar, although NBC News reported they were found inside a car.

KILLER’S FAMILY MEMBERS ARE VICTIMS TOO

Megan and Connor were the only two children of Stephen and Moira Betts, married since 1998, according to Heavy. Stephen Betts FB page can allegedly be found here but the son is no longer listed. His sister’s page is here.

Moira loves her children and appears to be a religious Christian, judging from her posts.

She sure loved the Blessed Mother but this didn’t appear to rub off on the son.

The parents are victims too. They might have done everything right.

Megan was a Democrat and was about to start college this month. She seemed like a good kid.

Online voting records show that Megan was registered with the Democratic Party in Greene County, Ohio.

THE MURDERS

Conor was shot and killed within one minute of the start of the attack, during which he managed to kill nine innocent people and injure another 16 innocent people.

The shooting happened at 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of East 5th Street in the Oregon District in Dayton.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said at a press briefing that the suspect was wearing body armor, and was using a large gun with high-capacity magazines.

Robby Starbuck pointed out that the killer wore Satanist apparel and it is true that these patches are Satanic.

The patches he’s wearing are from a known satanist apparel company. One of them reads “against all gods”. This is a culture problem. A godless culture of death with no respect for life. https://t.co/IsOSdFHSqy — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 4, 2019

This photo came from the mother’s page:

Sometimes youth think these patches are cool but given the carnage he caused, they take on a new meaning.

One has to wonder if Conor and the El Paso killer were on drugs. The Gilroy killer allegedly swallowed a bottle of valium before he went out to kill.

Our culture is becoming amoral and drug-addicted — sick, very sick.