Dayton Killer Sang for a Sex-Gore Pornogrind Band

THE DAYTON KILLER’S EXTREMIST BACKGROUND

The Dayton killer is clearly far-left by his own words. He supported Elizabeth Warren, socialism, and gendered language, according to Heavy. They took screenshots of his leftist tweets.

The Daily Mail reported he threatened to kill customers over tweets.

He was a singer in a sex-gore ‘pornogrind’ band that sang about sexual violence and necrophilia, reports BuzzFeed News.

His most recent appearance with Menstrual Munchies was at the Summer Massacre 2 concert in Chicago, June 29.

Pornogrind is an extreme heavy-metal genre that glorifies gore and sexual mayhem.

Buzzfeed reported that Menstrual Munchies has produced a number of sick titles:

The band’s song titles are explicitly sexually violent, such as “Preteen Daughter Pu$$y Slaughter” and “Cunt Stuffed With Medical Waste – Sexual Abuse Of A Teenage Corpse.” The album art is equally explicit. One album cover shows a woman consuming feces, while another shows an illustration of a young woman’s headless body chained to a bed, covered in blood, as a man puts his pants back on.

The band’s online music, its Facebook page, and YouTube accounts have been taken down.

The killer, Connor Betts, wore clothing with Satanic symbols for at least one photo on his mother’s Facebook page.

He was “anti-Second Amendment.”

A former classmate and friend told the Dayton Daily News that Betts “never spit out a conservative opinion on gun control.”

His high school classmate Will El-Fakir said Betts was recently becoming violent with friends and that he assessed bars as good places to do “damage.”

El-Fakir also said he was “definitely not a right-leaning person. His political views definitely leaned to the left. And believe it or not, he was actually pro-gun control. He was actually anti-Second Amendment,” said El-Fakir. “I don’t know if this is the motive that made him snap.”

Betts tweeted in 2018, “This is America: Guns on every corner, guns in every house, no freedom but that to kill” and tweeted to Ohio Sen. Rob Portman on the day of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting, “@robportman hey rob. How much did they pay you to look the other way? 17 kids are dead. If not now, when?”

One of the first people he killed was his sister and their mutual friend.

No President is to blame for our mass shooting problem. However, we are hearing very lop-sided narratives about the causes of the recent shootings.

THE GILROY KILLER LIKED RADICAL ISLAMIC MATERIAL

Not much is being said about the Gilroy shooter, Santino Legan, who killed three innocent young people at a Garlic Festival. He was a popular MSM topic when they could report he had been touting a white supremacist book, but that all ended when it was discovered he had radical Islamic literature in his belongings and his grandfather, who died only recently, was a radical Islamist.

THE EL PASO KILLER IS A CLIMATE EXTREMIST, HATED CORPORATIONS

In the case of the El Paso killer, there is no question he wanted to kill Hispanic ‘invaders,’ he said so [if that is his manifesto online] and he did it. But everyone is assuming that is right-wing. Why? Since when is it right or left to want to kill people of a particular group? It’s extreme and it’s evil.

The killer, if that is indeed his manifesto taken from 8Chan, disavowed both parties and said his ideology preceded Donald Trump. It was always his ideology.

He labeled it, The Inconvenient Truth, reminiscent of Al Gore’s famous title. The killer also appeared to be based in a lot of cultural Marxist ideology. What he likes about Republicans is “at least…the process of mass immigration and citizenship can be greatly reduced.”

He hates race mixers and polluters, complaining “our lifestyle is destroying the environment of our country.”

Killer Patrick Crusius railed against the “takeover by unchecked corporations” and complained about “the increasingly anti-immigrant rhetoric of the right.” The killer complained, “The decimation of our environment is creating a massive burden for future generations. Corporations are heading the destruction of our environment by shamelessly overharvesting resources.”

He continued to rant about the destruction of the environment and concluded if Americans won’t change their lifestyle, “…the next logical step is to decrease the number of people in America using resources. If we can get rid of enough people, then our way of life can become sustainable.”

A case can be made that he was killing people to save the planet. He is a climate extremist, a very left-wing thing to be.

He is angry about imperialism which is also left-wing.

Universal Basic Income is very far-left but that is what the killer put in the manifesto.

“In the near future, America will have to initiate a basic universal income to prevent widespread poverty and civil unrest as people lose their jobs (to automation). Joblessness is in itself a source of civil unrest. The less dependents on a government welfare system, the lower the unemployment rate, the better. Achieving ambitious social projects like universal healthcare and UBI would become far more likely to succeed if tens of millions of defendants are removed.”

None of that is right-wing.