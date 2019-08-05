Dayton Shooter Was a Warren Fan, Wanted Socialism & More Gun Control

The most recent shooting in Dayton, Ohio by 24-year-old Connor Betts ended the lives of nine people, including that of his sister and a mutual friend. Betts also managed to injure 16 people. The police ended his life and his killing spree.

If police hadn’t arrived when they did, in under one minute, there could have been hundreds injured or killed. He was making his way into the crowded bar.

He went to the bar that night with his sister and a friend. They became separated and he came back later in full body armor and started shooting.

Connor and his sister Megan were the only two children of Stephen and Moira Betts.

While the left is making this about white supremacists and suggesting it was an act by conservatives, it is revealed that Connor and his sister were Democrats and Connor was a supporter of Elizabeth Warren and socialism.

A Twitter account appearing to belong to Betts showed he supported socialist causes and was a supporter of presidential candidate Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, according to Heavy.

The Twitter biography reads, “he/him / anime fan / metalhead / leftist / i’m going to hell and i’m not coming back.” Tweets include praising Satan and “F— John McCain” after late Arizona Sen. John McCain died.

He also reportedly criticized American gun laws, tweeting in 2018, “This is America: Guns on every corner, guns in every house, no freedom but that to kill” and tweeted to Ohio Sen. Rob Portman on the day of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting, “@robportman hey rob. How much did they pay you to look the other way? 17 kids are dead. If not now, when?”

On the Fourth of July, in response to a tweet on “easy ways to help close detention camps,” the account linked to Betts replied, “Cut the fences down. Slice ICE tires. Throw bolt cutters over the fences.”

Betts reportedly did not want to vote for California Sen. Kamala Harris because “Harris is a cop,” but “Warren I’d happily vote for.

“I want socialism, and i’ll not wait for the idiots to finally come round to understanding,” read one tweet.

Betts also exhibited a fascination with the devil, using such hashtags as “#selfie4satan,” “#HailSatan,” and “@SatanTweeting”.

He railed against the police, QAnon conspiracy theories, and white supremacists. “I love how older people will be like life has no safe spaces! Grow up!!! like we didn’t see the planes hit the twin towers when we were f*cking 5, we knew that the world was scary as soon as those f*cking towers came down my man,” he wrote.