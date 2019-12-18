DC Elites Stalk, Harass, Attack Attendees of ‘Women for America First’ Event

The Democrat Party is destroying the country as we know it and we are starting to see the damage from divisions they’ve caused and hate they have stirred up. We have a recent example from this past Saturday night.

A friend went to a Women for American First group event with Jonathan Gilliam at The Willard Intercontinental Hotel in D.C. A high-class wedding was taking place at the same time this Trump-supporting group was meeting. They were in the next room. The wedding included so-called D.C. elites.

When my friend arrived, she was warned to be careful when she left the group, especially in the ladies’ restroom. People from the wedding party in the adjoining room were harassing the America First ladies. There had been several incidents.

Jonathan is a friend of Amy Kremer who runs the group and was at a few events over the weekend, including the White House Policy Briefing we attended on Friday. He spoke at the cocktail reception and was helping run the raffles.

The hotel didn’t do much in terms of security.

The historic hotel is two blocks from the White House, right in the swamp.

A social media user posted a photo of police at the hotel Saturday evening, along with the caption: “Because sometimes even really well-dressed super-rich people just can’t get along nicely….at a wedding….at The Willard!”

The post was taken down.

Mr. Gilliam posted on social media.

MR. GILLIAM RESPONDED

The former Navy SEAL tweeted: “Saturday night at the Willard Hotel in Washington DC, I attended @america1stwomen (WFAF) gala, speaking in support of our president @realDonaldTrump and the strength of all free women of the United States.

“Unfortunately, due to the harassment from Trump haters from an adjacent ball room, and lack of hotel security involvement, an event occurred when myself and others were escorting WFAF women out of the venue. I’m ok, but the future of this country is not!”

Mr. Gilliam was attacked by “many men” [4 to 6].

Johnathan had just escorted me down the stairs a few mintues before they attacked him. I’m so glad to hear a member of the wedding party was arrested. I grabbed a guy by his waist and bear hugged him because so many men were attacking Johnathan. He’s our hero. 🙏❤🇺🇸 — Romona ⭐⭐⭐ (@rromona) December 16, 2019

This is the bride and some people at the wedding. The man in the red tie was arrested.

This picture is from the wedding where the deranged TDS afflicted guests emerged harassing MAGA women, assaulted a former Navy Seal, FBI agent and US Federal Air Marshall @JGilliam_SEAL The man in the red tie drinking a beer was arrested. @realDonaldTrump @fbi @SecretService pic.twitter.com/zTtIdKlEfX — Ann Vandersteel SteelTruth™️ (@annvandersteel) December 15, 2019

Women for America First issued a detailed statement. This excerpt will give you an idea of how it went down:

“Our event on Saturday evening was rudely disrupted when attendees from a high-profile democrat wedding in the adjacent ballroom repeatedly stalked, harassed, and both verbally and ultimately physically attacked our guests. Throughout the evening, on at least 30 different occasions, our private event was interrupted. One group of our guests trying to locate our event was invited into the room the wedding was being held by a group of women attending the wedding. Once inside, they realized it was the wrong room, but the women told them they should stay because it was a Biden rally and they simply shouldn’t support President Trump. Our guests were repeatedly verbally assaulted with comments such as “is this an actual thing?”, “you should be ashamed of yourselves”, “MAGA Trash”, “Nazis” and “C*nts”.”

You can dress these people up but they’re still low-class swamp critters. Thank a Democrat for this hate.

This was our group that was attacked on Saturday night @ the Willard Hotel. It’s a sad day when you pay for a nice cocktail reception & are harassed/stalked by party goers in the same hotel because you don’t share their same ideology. #WomenForTrump https://t.co/r4jHse64lb — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) December 16, 2019

This is what the swamp critters hate:

Believe in Gods power of protection above all threats. His will for our freedom in this country, through the Constitution and defended by our nations citizenry, will prevail if we all stand together. pic.twitter.com/PzIQsESHgl — Jonathan T Gilliam (@JGilliam_SEAL) December 16, 2019