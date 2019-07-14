De Blasio aids lawbreakers as NYPD union tells police to not abandon ICE

By
S.Noble
-
0

Warned in advance of the coming raids, communist Bill de Blasio, née Warren Wilhelm, claims he is blocking ICE as they attempt to arrest people ordered out of the country by liberal judges.

The raids are targeting “unlawfully present aliens who pose a threat to national security, public safety, and border security.”

He says he is stopping them but there is no evidence of it.

He’s even posting alerts in Spanish.

Leftists are angry because the NYPD union told members to not leave any ICE agent abandoned during raids this weekend. In a letter, the union said our job is only to enforce the laws. They don’t write the laws or engage in politics. The letter states:

I, therefore, remind you of our sworn oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the State of New York. I further encourage you to NOT leave any I.C.E. Agent abandoned if in need of assistance and to stand shoulder to shoulder with each agent so that they too can return home safely to their families. They are members of law enforcement just like you and we must never participate in the politics being applied upon our duty to uphold the law. Should you encounter any resistance from this Department or the City of New York while assisting an I.C.E Agent in need of HELP, please call the SBA 24hr number immediately 212-226-2180.

DEBLASIO THE TRAITOR, ENDANGERING LIVES

The New York City mayor is giving advice to people who were ordered out of the country, many of whom are criminals, and he is proud of it. What he is doing is extremely dangerous and puts our ICE agents’ lives at risk. He is telling these people where the ICE agents are.

De Blasio is also a traitor.

Not everyone was impressed with his virtue-signaling. There were a lot of criticisms on Twitter, but it is just Twitter. He’s making points with the radicals and the foreign lawbreakers who will soon rule us as a result of their numbers.

Leave a Reply