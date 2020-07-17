De Blasio attacks police union & reports of 24 cops on the BLM mural during a crimewave

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Thursday presser included bashing the largest police union, the Sergeants Benevolent Association, claiming they “foment hatred” and have no interest in “moving forward.”

It’s not about moving forward with a communist. It’s about De Blasio marching with communists, targeting the police, and allowing criminals to run amok.

The SBA isn’t very pleased about his lack of support for the police.

De Blasio was asked, “The March across the Brooklyn Bridge yesterday ended up also being joined by the Sergeants Benevolent Association and Blue Lives Matter. Can you comment about that, noting your history, particularly with the SBA?”

THEY’RE FOMENTING HATRED?

“Look, I don’t know everything about the march. My understanding is that was started by community people who are concerned to make sure their community is safe, and I respect that greatly,” de Blasio answered, continuing, “And that’s what I talked about in the opening today, we have to keep communities safe, get community and police work in together and address the need to constantly reform the NYPD. We can do all of that at once. But the SBA has only practiced division; they foment hatred; they don’t try and help us move forward. I have been fighting with them for years and they have been fighting with our police leadership for years. They attacked Jimmy O’Neill viciously. They’ve attacked Dermot Shea. They don’t try to create anything good. They only try and tear down, which is why I have no respect for the leadership of the SBA.”

Dermot Shea is the police commissioner who eliminated the undercover police.

De Blasio is also letting violent prisoners out, using the virus as an excuse, and his sanctuary includes sanctuary for foreign criminals.

In February, the SBA said it was declaring “war” on de Blasio after a shooter tried to assassinate cops in two incidents in less than 12 hours. The union tweeted, “Mayor [de Blasio], the members of the NYPD are declaring war on you! We do not respect you, DO NOT visit us in hospitals. You sold the NYPD to the vile creatures, the 1% who hate cops but vote for you. NYPD cops have been assassinated because of you. This isn’t over. Game on!”

SBA president Ed Mullins responded to de Blasio’s remarks on Thursday, saying, “This is the first time since he’s been in office that he’s told the truth. The City knows he hates cops and accountability; thank him for finally being honest,” the New York Post reported.

One of the reasons, the SBA declared war on the incompetent communist mayor is things like this:

Just heard that @NYCMayor has 1 & 8 securing the #BlackMindsMatter mural at Trump Tower. That’s one sergeant and eight cops, x 3 tours a day! Violence, shootings, and murder is up in NYC and this clown has three sergeants and 24 cops guarding a mural! If true, #SICKENING — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) July 16, 2020

Crime is surging and he will possibly have 24 officers guarding lettering outside Trump Tower [it’s not a mural, it’s lettering, hello]