De Blasio Ordered NYPD to Move His Daughter’s Stuff in the Dark of Night

According to The Daly Mail, the [communist] mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, [whose real name is Warren Wilhelm,] ordered his NYPD security team to move his daughter out of her apartment in Brooklyn in the middle of the night.

This was, of course, at taxpayer expense, Bill is the guy who is “going to tax the hell out of the rich.” When he runs out of money, which would happen quickly, he will tax the hell out of everyone.

We find that order demeaning, cheap, and par for the course.

The NYPD’s Executive Protection Unit was told to move Chiara into Gracie Mansion.

Sources close to the unit said he didn’t give his reasons [he’s cheap and disrespectful?] and they weren’t questioned.

One source said, “you can’t question him. It’s just part of the job. You just do it out of respect.”

Shouldn’t Warren show respect?

This is socialism/communism for you. The elite rule without regard for anyone else.