De Blasio to Destroy NYC’s Top Schools — Too Many Asians

Mayor Bill deBlasio has a great plan to destroy New York City’s top high schools. It has brought the city’s Asians out in protest.

In an op-ed in Chalkbeat on Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced his plan to diversify New York City’s Specialized High Schools, which includes eliminating the Specialized High School Admissions Test (SHSAT) and offering more summer session spots to economically disadvantaged students.

It’s the communist version of everyone gets a trophy no matter how ill-equipped the person is.

If you can’t test high enough, no problem, he will eliminate the test. If you can’t get in because you are not smart enough but you are disadvantaged, no problem, that standard will be waived.

“The mayor is pitting minority against minority and that’s really messed up,” fumed Kenneth Chiu, president of the New York City Asian-American Democratic Club.

The Asians are smart and hard working so they have many of the seats in these programs. Somehow, de Blasio doesn’t see that as fair.

A group calling itself The Coalition of Asian-Americans for Civil Rights will protest outside City Hall on Tuesday.

Disparate Impact

Asian-Americans account for a disproportionate number of students at the city’s eight selective high schools, comprising between 61 and 74 percent at top-rated Stuyvesant, Brooklyn Tech and the Bronx High School of Science.

Communist de Blasio doesn’t believe in competition or earning a placement according to merit. He believes in disparate impact. If there are too many Asians, fewer must be enrolled to make room for less intelligent Blacks or Hispanics. Whites won’t fit in his quota system. It’s the end result that matters, the quotas, to de Blasio.

He claims the schools are segregated because the [smarter] kids are overwhelmingly Asian.

The Assembly’s Education Commission has given its approval. A bill to advance the mayor’s proposal passed the 30-member committee by just 16 votes, with all eight Republicans and four Democrats voting against it. Two legislators were absent.

Assemblywoman Amy Paulin (D-Scarsdale) says “it doesn’t feel like a quote to me.”

Of course it’s a quota system. Bill de Blasio’s picking winners and losers according to skin color, thereby taking merit out of the equation.

The city’s eight elite high schools will no longer populate with the top 7 percent of students at each city middle school.