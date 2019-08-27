De Blasio’s New York where bystanders defend the criminals, taunt the police

People are criticizing the police on social media for the situation below. They are gently trying to get the accused burglar in the car as the crowd films and criticizes them.

Just another day in Bill de Blasio’s NYC. NYPD officers in Bronx are trying to arrest a robbery suspect who is resisting arrest. pic.twitter.com/3EhttROvK6 — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) August 25, 2019

Critics need to understand this is Bill de Blasio’s communist New York. He’s on the side of criminals, not police.

This incident happened Thursday. As the officers tried to get the squirming suspect into the car, the crowd began to taunt them. Keep in mind, no one but the union has their backs.

One of the officers told another officer to “just call a bus,” meaning an ambulance when he realized the man was possibly mentally ill.

“Are y’all recording this s–t? Are y’all recording this s–t?” the suspect screamed repeatedly to the people watching his arrest.

“I’m being recorded live. And this is normal,” the man yelled to his audience as he continued to try and wriggle free of the officers.

The officers remained calm as the crowd became more energized and continued taunting them.

One of the women in the crowd started lecturing the officers on department policy, telling them they were required to take the man to the hospital, the video showed.

One of the officers told her that an ambulance had already been called.

It went on and on.

We’re lawless here now.