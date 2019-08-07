Death Camp Fliers Put on Cars & Homes of Jewish Rep’s Staffers

Rep. Lee Zeldin is my congressman and he is Jewish. The photos below are of fliers put on his staffers’ cars and homes. It’s alarming that he knows where they live. The Democrat haters are everywhere. All the hate is coming from them with minor exceptions.
Multiple fliers have been posted on street posts and parking meters in Patchogue reading “Death Camps For Trump Supporters Now!!!”
Pictures taken over the weekend and obtained by Patch showed two fliers hanging across the street from Stanley’s Bedding Furniture on East Main Street, between Maple Avenue and North Ocean Avenue. Two more were also posted on a street sign and electrical box across the street from the nearby Family Dollar store.
The signs include a skeletal figure wearing a black jacket, white collared shirt and red tie. The words appear in red overlaying the photo.
The photos were taken by a member of the Shock Theater collective. The company said it did not post the fliers and does not know who did.
No community is immune from this political hate. This is happening now in NY-1 (also being placed on my staffers’ homes & cars). Between this, trying to publicly shame GOP donors here & worse, those w hate consuming their hearts are only sowing division! https://t.co/Dpe5tkNotn
— Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) August 7, 2019
What the Democrats HAVE accomplished. I never voted for Obama and didn’t much care for his policies but even with that, never really had any strong feelings either way. It was pretty much, who cares. But, fast forward to today, at this point in time, I not only loathe most all Democrats but despise them with a passion. After two years of a witch hunt, (Investigating a Presidential Candidate!!!) and the rhetoric surrounding all that my passions are stronger than anything before. So, the Democrats and their Media counterparts have “radicalized” ME to the point of actually hating them both. Once this is created there’s little chance of turning it around. Unfortunately, this make a civil war more inevitable, in whatever form that takes. Those who bear the utmost responsibility for where we are today are the MEDIA themselves. They have “allowed” this to continue unabated, and even promoted it with having contributors who would be the MOST inflammatory. And NOW we have another situation with the unhinged as this. The media Could have prevented these shooters by Not allowing the unhinged guests on air. Therefore THEY have “blood on their hands”.
The left is pretty devious in accusing the right of Anti-Semitism, but in reality, in my experience, it is far more prevalent among those on the left. The left is complicit in this and in all its forms. Sen. Brown and Mayor Whalen went after Trump, again and again, about his “racism”, but will we hear from either on situations such as this. Hell No. Those two, and the rest of the left, are the ones “promoting” racism and hate. Their own guilt condemns them when pointing at others with, “look over there”, and don’t look at me. Brown went after the reporter asking him whether Democrats bear some responsibility with THEIR rhetoric. It’s time to really stand up to these charlatans and call THEM OUT.
This will only spread as hatred is intensified by Leftist groups listening to the loud rants from politicians.