Death Camp Fliers Put on Cars & Homes of Jewish Rep’s Staffers

Rep. Lee Zeldin is my congressman and he is Jewish. The photos below are of fliers put on his staffers’ cars and homes. It’s alarming that he knows where they live. The Democrat haters are everywhere. All the hate is coming from them with minor exceptions.

Multiple fliers have been posted on street posts and parking meters in Patchogue reading “Death Camps For Trump Supporters Now!!!”

Pictures taken over the weekend and obtained by Patch showed two fliers hanging across the street from Stanley’s Bedding Furniture on East Main Street, between Maple Avenue and North Ocean Avenue. Two more were also posted on a street sign and electrical box across the street from the nearby Family Dollar store.

The signs include a skeletal figure wearing a black jacket, white collared shirt and red tie. The words appear in red overlaying the photo.

The photos were taken by a member of the Shock Theater collective. The company said it did not post the fliers and does not know who did.

No community is immune from this political hate. This is happening now in NY-1 (also being placed on my staffers’ homes & cars). Between this, trying to publicly shame GOP donors here & worse, those w hate consuming their hearts are only sowing division! https://t.co/Dpe5tkNotn — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) August 7, 2019