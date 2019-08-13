Death Threats Aimed at Victims & a Nurse, But Trump’s the Hater

A Dayton nurse faced doxxing and death threats for having her picture taken with the President when he visited victims of the shooting.

The nurse, who helped survivors and victims after the shooting, has been receiving death threats after she posed for a photo with President Trump.

An Instagram user heard about the situation from the nurse’s niece and posted the story.

Rita, who works at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, was one of the nurses who helped save the lives of the people who injured when the gunman opened fire on Sunday.

During his visit, President Trump thanked Rita and asked for a photo with her.

THREATENING THE VICTIMS

The family of the couple who died protecting their infant is also receiving death threats. In the hospital in Texas, Trump posed for photos with several people, including the family of that couple, and the infant whose life they died protecting.

The guardians of the baby — the aunt, and uncle — came back to the hospital after the baby was discharged, specifically to meet the President. The deceased parents were also Trump fans.

The President was torched for two days over the photo that was deemed inappropriate and ghoulish by the photo police.

The family explained that they wanted the picture taken.

“He was just there as a human being, consoling us and giving us condolences,” Mr. Anchondo, the brother of the murdered father, said. The President “wasn’t there to be pushing any kind of political agenda.”

They added that they felt consoled.

The brother of the slain couple and uncle of the injured child told the Houston Chronicle that his family has received death threats over it.

Think about it. The aunt and uncle who just lost their young, beloved family members, parents of a newborn, are being threatened with death for liking the President and having their photo taken with him and Melania.

“We should be coming together as a country at this time instead of threatening each other with hate messages,” he told the Chronicle.

Who are haters? How do these people dare call anyone a hater when they are bashing a family in mourning who felt consoled by the President? That’s a lot of hate and a lot of projection. It’s coming from the left as always.