Debate one hour in, Bloomberg bought congressional seats

If you want to know how the debate is going, it’s not. There is nothing new — Medicare for All is great, guns are bad, Warren lied again about being fired for being pregnant, Bloomberg didn’t tell an employee to kill her baby, and Buttigieg is still saintly. Bernie promised to do worse than a D- with the NRA.

Oh, and Bloomberg apparently bought a slew of congressional seats.

What did make it somewhat enjoyable was all the fighting that threatened to send the debate off the rails. The desperation was palpable. This was the last chance for most of the candidates on the stage.

Watch:

Bernie will give free college and free childcare to all, including people who pop in illegally. All teachers will make at least $60,000 a year.

Bernie is very angry with billionaires. Now that he is a millionaire, he no longer includes them in his rants.

BLOOMIE BOUGHT SEATS

In the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats gained 40 seats in the House to seize the majority from Republicans, who had controlled the chamber since 2011, NBC News reported.

“Let’s just go on the record, they talk about 40 Democrats, 21 of those were people that I spent $100 million to help elect,” Bloomberg said.

That number is accurate, according to The New York Times.

“All of the new Democrats that came in put Nancy Pelosi in charge and gave the Congress the ability to control this president,” Bloomberg said.

Bloomberg then appeared to stop himself from saying he “bought” those seats.

“I bought — I, I got them,” the former NYC mayor said.

Michael Bloomberg actually just said that he bought 21 seats in Congress for the Democratic Party so that Nancy Pelosi would be Speaker of the House. He really said that out loud. According to him: Democrats BOUGHT their house majority in 2018. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/1IdxV5ifFH — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 26, 2020

He also claimed he was opposed to redlining but the record says otherwise.

According to Forbes, in 2006 Bloomberg was worth $5.3B (#44); in 2009, his net worth had balooned to $20B (#8).. so while people were losing their homes, Bloomberg made nearly $15B off Wall Street software. #redlining #DemDebate — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 26, 2020

Biden is out of his mind and told a really big whopper.

WATCH: Joe Biden claims approximately half the population of the United States has been killed by gun violence since 2007. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/gqwPa6gQq4 — Trump War Room – Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) February 26, 2020

Oh, and they are all pretending black votes are suppressed but don’t worry, they will all give everyone the right to vote.