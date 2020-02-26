Debate one hour in, Bloomberg bought congressional seats

By
M. Dowling
-
1

If you want to know how the debate is going, it’s not. There is nothing new — Medicare for All is great, guns are bad, Warren lied again about being fired for being pregnant, Bloomberg didn’t tell an employee to kill her baby, and Buttigieg is still saintly. Bernie promised to do worse than a D- with the NRA.

Oh, and Bloomberg apparently bought a slew of congressional seats.

What did make it somewhat enjoyable was all the fighting that threatened to send the debate off the rails. The desperation was palpable. This was the last chance for most of the candidates on the stage.

Watch:

Bernie will give free college and free childcare to all, including people who pop in illegally. All teachers will make at least $60,000 a year.

Bernie is very angry with billionaires. Now that he is a millionaire, he no longer includes them in his rants.

BLOOMIE BOUGHT SEATS

In the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats gained 40 seats in the House to seize the majority from Republicans, who had controlled the chamber since 2011, NBC News reported.

“Let’s just go on the record, they talk about 40 Democrats, 21 of those were people that I spent $100 million to help elect,” Bloomberg said.

That number is accurate, according to The New York Times.

“All of the new Democrats that came in put Nancy Pelosi in charge and gave the Congress the ability to control this president,” Bloomberg said.

Bloomberg then appeared to stop himself from saying he “bought” those seats.

“I bought — I, I got them,” the former NYC mayor said.

He also claimed he was opposed to redlining but the record says otherwise.

Biden is out of his mind and told a really big whopper.

Oh, and they are all pretending black votes are suppressed but don’t worry, they will all give everyone the right to vote.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  2. Are the media, the hosts there, Trying to derail their chances. Watching a mere 25 seconds and the hosts should be stepping in and say, “knock it off”, and get back control. This is a good example of why, in the past, there were “skilled” moderators hosting these events. Lastly, these are NOT debates, rather they are group press events. I would think people with “journalism” degrees would “know” what a “debate” is and is not.

Leave a Reply