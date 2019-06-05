Decision In on Jussie Smollett Returning to ‘Empire’

Jussie Smollett, star of the popular Fox series, ‘Empire,’ planned to return to the show this year, but it’s not happening.

HE’S NOT COMING BACK

‘Empire’ will not return after season 6 and Jussie Smollett will not return this season for season 5, despite the latest rumors, most of which he started.

Series co-creator Lee Daniels tweeted, “Jussie [Smollett] will NOT be returning to Empire,” Daniels. His comment was sent to correct a story by Variety which reported the show’s writers expected him to come back.

@Variety @JoeOtterson This is not factual. Jussie will NOT be returning to Empire. -LD — lee daniels (@leedanielsent) June 4, 2019

Smollett ruined his career with a MAGA hoax crime. He arranged for a fake beating that he blamed on two imaginary white MAGA supporters. He’s a Trump hater.

Smollett paid two friends, the Osundairo brothers — who mostly supplied him with drugs — to pretend to beat him up.

After the 16 charges against him were dropped in a controversial decision by the State’s attorney, he went to the mic to proclaim his innocence and bash the police.

Currently, the police are suing him for the $130,000 they spent on a wild goose chase based on his fake claim.

He not only behaved badly, but he also ruined his show and he won’t be going back for the last season. He did get the ‘Maga hate crime’ into the anti-Trump news cycle for a month — hope it was worth it.

Smollett had hoped to return to his show but the judge just released documents detailing his criminal hoax and drug buys and that didn’t help his case.

New documents show that Smollett rehearsed the crime.

Police say Jussie Smollett did a drive through rehearsal prior to Jan 29 near scene of reported attack. Here is police surveillance pictures of his Mercedes. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/8Foj5CeszD — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) May 31, 2019

HE WAS VERY GUILTY

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the records claim Smollett met with two Nigerian brothers to plan the fake attack.

The documents include a comment from one of the brothers, Olabinjo Osundairo, who said he was careful not to harm Smollett. The records also revealed Smollett was reportedly afraid the other brother, Abimbola Osundairo, might hurt him.

Jussie Smollett said that a substance was thrown on him. This hot sauce bottle filled with bleach was left near the scene. Smollett originally wanted it to be gasoline but the brothers settled on bleach according to the docs. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/vclWvn8LvA — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) May 31, 2019

The Osaundairo brothers said Smollett committed the crime because he sent hate mail to himself and was unhappy it didn’t get enough of a response. That suggests it was meant to be an anti-Trump attack just as the President said. Trump Derangement Syndrome likely destroyed Jussie Smollett.

.⁦@Chicago_Police⁩ report contradicts notion that #JussieSmollett was unhappy with his pay. Ola says he asked them to stage the hoax b/c #Smollett was unhappy about the response (or lack thereof) he received over the hate mail sent to #Empire set. pic.twitter.com/nXW7zwT8n7 — Rafer Weigel (@RaferWeigel) May 30, 2019