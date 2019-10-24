Decision in the strange case of James Younger forced to transition to a girl

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has opened an investigation in the case of 7-year-old James Younger whose mother plans to transition to a girl against the father’s wishes, and a judge has ruled in the case.

On Monday, a Texas jury decided that Jeff Younger cannot stop James Younger’s social gender transition to a girl. The mother, Dr. Anne Georgulas, wants him to physically transition and she plans to call him ‘Luna.’ The jury gave her sole managing guardianship of James and his twin brother Jude. The final decision in the case was made by the judge on Thursday.

Judge Kim Cooks has ruled that the father fighting to stop his seven-year-old son from transitioning to a girl will be allowed to have a say in future medical decisions related to his child.

The news is good and bad. The judge put a gag order on the father and his website will have to be shut down. Also, what does having a “say” in the child’s medical care mean exactly?

The Texas Attorney and Family Services will investigate the mother due to intervention by Texas Governor Abbott.

The mother insists the little boy has gender dysphoria.

THE SHOCKING VIDEO OF A 3-YEAR-OLD JAMES

Jeffrey Younger, the father of a young boy whose mother is reportedly “transitioning” him to become a girl to include chemical castration, has shared a video [below] of his son at three years of age in which he tells his father, “Mommy tells me I’m a girl.”

On his Save James website, which serves as a crowdfunding site, Jeffrey Younger, the father of now seven-year-old James, features a video he recorded of his son at age three. In the video, Younger asks his son, “You’re a boy, right?”

“No,” James replied. “I’m a girl.”

The father said that the boy wants to be a boy, identifies as a boy, and was denied the opportunity to testify.

Dr. Georgulas brought in counselors and lawyers. The father doesn’t have the same kind of financial resources.

Why is a 7-year-old transitioning under these conditions?

The 3-year-old James:

On the website, James’ father Jeffrey writes:

I’m looking out for the best interests of James, my son. When James is with me, he shows no signs of wanting to be a girl when given the choice. Even when in female company, away from me, James rejects a female gender expression.

This suggests that the diagnosis of Gender Dysphoria should be reviewed by an independent psychologist. James has never had an independent second opinion. Medical and social intervention should be suspended until James’ father can get a good second opinion.

James is unaware of the long-term consequences of transitioning gender. James has expressed an interest in having children. If subjected to medical interventions, James will be permanently sterilized. James would never be able to have children.

Help me Save James.

~ Jeff Younger, father of two sons, James and Jude

We are going to venture an opinion here — this is insane and the mother is warped. He is way too young.