Declassified Docs Might Show Samantha Power Unmasked to Stop Israel

On Thursday, President Trump gave Attorney General William Barr the authority to declassify documents from multiple agencies related to surveillance of the Trump campaign in 2016.

When the Spygate documents are declassified, a number of sites are reporting that Samantha Power’s unmasking efforts will be exposed. Also to be exposed is the Obama administration’s rabid anti-Israel stance.

According to OANN reporter Jack Posobiec, Power targeted any call made about Israeli settlements for unmasking. When she found Gen Flynn making calls she opposed, she passed information to Sally Yates who opened the Logan Act investigation.

The DNI Dan Coats has reviewed the unmasking documents.

Posobiec said, White House plans to declassify documents show that Samantha Power was on a “one-woman crusade” for the Palestinians and against Israel in 2016. Repeated unmaskings were used to ensure her effort did not fail.

It was Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn who allegedly intervened in an attempt to stop the U.N. from voting to condemn Israel for its construction of settlements.

PJ MEDIA REPORTS

On Friday, PJ Media headlined: “Report: Declassified Docs Will Show That Samantha Power’s 2016 Unmasking Efforts Were Related to Israel.”

Government documents that will soon be made public will reveal stunning information about former U.N. ambassador Samantha Power’s voluminous unmasking efforts in 2016, according to multiple sources.

Samantha Power as U.N. Ambassador shouldn’t have been unmasking more than a few people but she unmasked over 300 and averaged more than one request for every working day in 2016 during the campaign, Fox News reported.

She shouldn’t have unmasked anyone.

The context was U.N. Security Council Resolution 2334, which stated that Israel’s settlements on the West Bank are a “flagrant violation” of international law with “no legal validity.” The incoming Trump administration was urging the Obama administration to veto the resolution.

The Obama administration wanted the resolution passed.

PJ Media reported that it all started with Israel. Given that Power shouldn’t have unmasked and is no friend to Israel, it could be true.

It must also be mentioned that Power said she did not unmask. Then, who did and why didn’t they use their own name. Why did she allow it?