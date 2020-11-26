Deep-dive into the Iran portion of the Sidney Powell kraken

Heshmat Alvi, a reporter of all things Iran, does a deep-dive into Sidney Powell’s Georgia lawsuit – the kraken – in a series of tweets. It could explain why John Kerry is a pick.

In his long series of tweets, he references Iran and their lobbying groups that have infiltrated Congress. Alvi contends that Iran has long wanted to infiltrate the U.S. elections, a claim that is backed up by U.S. intel.

Alvi sends an alarming warning.

LONG THREAD IMPORTANT 1)

From @SidneyPowell1’s lawsuit filed in Georgia “… the Dominion software was accessed by agents acting on behalf of China & Iran in order to monitor & manipulate elections, including the most recent US general election in 2020.”https://t.co/1WcEVbOhCs pic.twitter.com/zjBOqCt85Z — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) November 26, 2020

For those unfamiliar with the Dominion voting system: Dominion Executive: “Trump is not going to win. I made f***ing sure of that.”pic.twitter.com/2n1J0OCAty — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) November 26, 2020

Why is this important?#Iran has been increasingly aiming to interfere in U.S. elections specifically through its U.S.-based lobby group @NIACouncil. DNI John Ratcliffe shed light on this important matter.pic.twitter.com/tmRnrLgsVy — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) November 26, 2020

In this thread, I will be presenting how Iran: -has infiltrated Congressional offices through its lobbyists -using its clout to provide Tehran’s regime access to U.S. citizens’ information -spreading pro-Iran misinformation & undermining the U.S. democratic process — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) November 26, 2020

NIAC is a lobby group in the U.S. pushing Iran’s talking points. Listen to this Iranian regime insider explain that NIAC was established by @JZarif, the foreign minister of Iran.pic.twitter.com/l5YninoNfo — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) November 26, 2020

6)@tparsi is the official founder of NIAC in the U.S. Listen to how Trita Parsi parrots Zarif’s talking points.pic.twitter.com/jLu7pjTS97 — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) November 26, 2020

Here we see @NegarMortazavi & @YasmineTaeb, the ladies leading this rally. They are both former NIAC members & thus linked to Iran’s regime. All Americans should be informed that Iran’s lobbyists have established ties with American figures.pic.twitter.com/L9Pr6sGYDq — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) November 26, 2020

Here is proof that Mortazavi & Taeb are former members of Iran’s lobby arm NIAC. Mortazavi is also very fond of Iran’s chief apologist Zarif. Note: Iran’s officials only allow pictures with Iranians who are their utmost loyalists. pic.twitter.com/0UalLrm5z9 — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) November 26, 2020

Listen to Mortazavi in a TV interview boast about having close ties with Team Biden. I recommend watching the video to the end.pic.twitter.com/EyXIIG3n3D — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) November 26, 2020

Listen to how Mortazavi justifies the crimes of #Iran‘s regime. This is the hallmark of Iran’s network of apologists & lobbyists in the West.pic.twitter.com/QGoWz8iNf0 — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) November 26, 2020

An important piece on NIAC by @michaeljohnsjr. The National Iranian American Council (NIAC) frequently echoes Tehran’s rhetoric in redirecting blame at the U.S. for Iranian aggression and malfeasance.https://t.co/KGOsvpPknV — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) November 26, 2020

NIAC was born from a 1999 white paper written by @tparsi based on holding “seminars in lobbying for Iranian-American youth & intern opportunities in Washington D.C.” & reducing “the taboo of working for a new approach on Iran.”https://t.co/5DZxTu4RBq — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) November 26, 2020

Last December, [NIAC] outrageously alleged that the attacks on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and U.S. forces elsewhere in Iraq were not the fault of the regime-backed militias that carried out the attacks, but rather of President Trump.https://t.co/pxKvF6GzQ4 — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) November 26, 2020

2019—NIAC president @jabdi echoed Iran’s conspiracy theory that Iran’s attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman—corroborated by the US, UK, Germany & regional allies—were false-flag operations “orchestrated” by the Trump admin to wage war on Iran.https://t.co/5kYU3wLCtX — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) November 26, 2020

How Trita Parsi & NIAC Used the White House to Advance Iran’s Agenda “… organizing the grassroots and pressure US lawmakers to pose a more Iran friendly position.”https://t.co/ihifJujW2F — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) November 26, 2020

Former Iranian Official, Pro-Tehran Lobbyist Hosted at Obama White House Dozens of Times “Trita Parsi, a pro-Iran advocate long accused of hiding his ties to the Iranian government, met with Obama administration officials some 33 times…”https://t.co/g5zM4sEF2w — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) November 26, 2020

17)@hmousavian, a former Iranian official, also enjoyed unprecedented access to the Obama/Biden White House. Mousavian, dubbed as “Princeton’s Iranian Agent of Influence,” is known for his role in Iran’s assassinations abroad.https://t.co/xYu39ZLdo5 — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) November 26, 2020

While @Princeton University says Mousavian had a “distinguished career,” it is worth noting that he was Iran’s ambassador in Germany overlooking the September 1992 Mykonos restaurant killing of four Iranian Kurdish dissidents. pic.twitter.com/wJ8lC6UudM — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) November 26, 2020

Iran’s lobbyists found their way into the Obama White House.@saharnow of NIAC worked on the Iran nuclear deal & had very close access to Obama himself. If Nowrouzzadeh or anyone denies she was a NIAC member, her business card proves they’re lying. pic.twitter.com/9y8pVLYu3t — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) November 26, 2020

“NIAC’s most accomplished alum is Sahar Nowrouzzadeh, who is now National Security Council director for Iran in the Obama admin & the top US official for Iran policy, bringing together various departments working on US strategy toward [Iran].”https://t.co/quVfXgO3ZA pic.twitter.com/S7iI22oFLq — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) November 26, 2020

“A conservative website had published an article depicting Nowrouzzadeh as a Barack Obama loyalist who had ‘burrowed into the government’ under Trump and even had ties to the hated Iranian regime itself. “https://t.co/iHqIcxKSXT — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) November 26, 2020

NIAC has also established ties with senior figures in Washington. Jan 8, 2020 “Along with Reps. Ro Khanna (D., Calif.) and Barbara Lee (D., Calif.), Sanders and Warren are scheduled to speak Wednesday evening with members of NIAC.”https://t.co/hVKX2IM3E8 — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) November 26, 2020