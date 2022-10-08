Delaware Bans No-Excuse Mail-In Voting As Unconstitutional

A Delaware judge rules that no-excuse mail-in voting violates the state constitution. The ruling requires Delaware voters to have an excuse to vote by mail this fall. However, the judge upheld same-day voter registration following lawsuits brought by Republicans.

“This ruling upheld the rule of law in Delaware when not long-ago election officials across the country were ignoring the law,” said PILF President J. Christian Adams.

Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook granted a motion by the Department of Elections and Election Commissioner Anthony Albence to stay his ruling pending an expedited appeal to the state Supreme Court, which is scheduled to hear arguments in the case on Oct. 5.

Cook said his stay would allow elections officials to process mail-in voting applications and prepare ballots, but they are not allowed to send them to voters.

