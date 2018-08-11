Dem Candidate, Convicted of DUI, Calls Police ‘Barneys’, ‘Hates’ His County

Steven Foster was convicted Monday for driving drunk. He is a congressional candidate running as a Democrat in Georgia. The jury deliberated for 15 minutes. Sentencing is next week.

Dashcam footage of his September 23, 2017 arrest just came out. It turns out Foster doesn’t like the police or the county for which he is a candidate.

Two videos posted by the Daily Citizen cover about 76 minutes of the arrest and Foster’s ensuing ride in a police car. It’s fascinating. Actually, a lot of it is funny.

In this included clip, he talks about Hillary’s “political whore” brother. Warning the clip gets vulgar at the end.

Later, he calls the Barney Fife police. They’re not arresting any Hispanics, he says.

He lost his medical license for mental illness issues but Dems are still going with him. Is this proof, they will run anyone? It’s hard to not be sympathetic to Mr. Foster but maybe he shouldn’t be in office.

HE HATES THE COUNTY HE’S RUNNING IN

“Eleven years I served this county,” Foster told officers with the Dalton Police at one point. “I hate this county. I prayed to God that he would curse it. And guess what? He did. Man, I saw it hit and cursed, and I saw people laid off right and left — white people. I hate this county .”

Foster didn’t seem too intimidated by the cops who were arresting him.

“Go right ahead, I’ve had them pinched before by Colombian police,” Foster said, referring to being handcuffed. “It’s all right, I’ve been in jail in six damn countries and the state of Mississippi.”