Dem candidates’ town hall designed to rip Americans apart culturally

As President Trump talked about issues important to Americans for nearly two hours, the Democratic candidates were busy talking about pronouns. They’re extremists putting on a clown show.

In an effort to change our culture and tear us apart, the New Democrats will pit us against one another.

They’re clowns trying to turn the USA into a cultural wasteland that only recognizes people by their identities and in accordance with the State’s demands.

Beto wants to force churches and universities to believe in and support same sex marriage. Apparently, he thinks his responsibility as President would be to inflict his belief system on all Americans. The audience cheered his fascism. You will do as the State demands in Beto country.

Beto stuns, claims churches, colleges and universities should lose their tax-exempt status if they oppose same-sex marriage. pic.twitter.com/YvzP28Ehhs — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) October 11, 2019

Julian Castro nods away.

“It’s violence,” a black trans woman told @niaCNN after the moderator mispronounced the name “Shea” at Thursday’s #EqualityTownHall. pic.twitter.com/lkAuYj0fd5 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) October 11, 2019

Kamala panders. She’s so woke.

Kamala Harris: “My pronouns are she, her, and hers.'” Chris Cuomo: “Mine too.” Kamala Harris: “..alright.” pic.twitter.com/MU57f0N0Ni — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) October 11, 2019

Then the idiot Cuomo had to apologize.

PLEASE READ: When Sen. Harris said her pronouns were she her and her’s, I said mine too. I should not have. I apologize. I am an ally of the LGBTQ community, and I am sorry because I am committed to helping us achieve equality. Thank you for watching our townhall. — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) October 11, 2019



A terrorist of the left killed the people in the Pulse nightclub. Booker, not known for his honesty, suggested the killer was a white supremacist.

Referring to the Orlando Pulse terrorist attack, Cory Booker responds falsely implies that the attack was a “right-wing” terrorist attack. In reality, the attacker was a Muslim who had pledged allegiance to ISIS. #EqualityTownHall pic.twitter.com/1Q9lYZDeyz — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) October 11, 2019

Joe Biden did his usual pandering. He’s a phony.

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden nearly kisses CNN’s Anderson Cooper during CNN’s LGBT town hall event pic.twitter.com/7oRGV9DVom — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 11, 2019

What is this? What just happened?

Beto clapped and smiled.

Here’s the reminder that you can never be woke enough. Sorry, CNN. pic.twitter.com/JaoVWcQvjo — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) October 11, 2019

This is a clown show.

All hell breaks loose on stage when far-left Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg takes the stage at CNN’s LGBT town hall event pic.twitter.com/vfvkddXdgN — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 11, 2019

Nasty woman:

Elizabeth Warren was asked how she’d respond to a person who said marriage is between one man and one woman.

“I’m going to assume it’s a guy who said that. And I’m going to say, then just marry one woman,” she said, and added: “Assuming you can find one.”https://t.co/p5c0KmFgKz — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 11, 2019

They want a Disunited States where we are all at each other depending on what we think of particular identities. They plan to group us and put us in little boxes with labels. Then they’ll tell us what we are allowed to think about each group.

If the State can tell us what to think, we have lost all of our freedoms.

That’s what the New York City statues are about. The mayor’s wife launched a “She Built NYC” program and invited the public to vote on the names of women they want the city to recognize with a statue. Mother Cabrini got more votes than any other woman (219), but McCray and her hand-picked panel rejected her without explanation.

The mayor’s wife, Chirlane McCray, decided she would not allow a statue of the Italian Catholic and is having statues of far-left people, including drag queens, erected instead.

Among the new statues are two drag queens who founded the Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries (STAR).

The people overwhelmingly voted for Mother Cabrini. She represents New York’s rich historical heritage of Italian immigrants and Christians who contributed so much good. But under Democrats, the State rules.