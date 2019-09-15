Dem Candidates Want Justice Kavanaugh Impeached Based on Hearsay

S.Noble
The left said they had something planned for the one year anniversary of Justice Kavanaugh’s appointment to the Supreme Court and it is here, in the form of an absurd story in the NY Times ‘Opinion’ section.

The leftists want to get Justice Kavanaugh because of his views on abortion and their taste for revenge after the Merrick Garland nomination. They also want to use it to hurt the President.

The story is a complete sham as we already detailed on this link.

All the Twitter bots are attacking Justice Kavanaugh, but worse than that, so are Democrat candidates for the presidency.

DEM CANDIDATES IMMEDIATELY JUMP ON A HIT PIECE WITH NO EVIDENCE

What is wrong with these Democrats?

FIRST UP, KAMALA

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., called for impeachment after the new report came out, claiming that “Brett Kavanaugh lied to the U.S. Senate and most importantly to the American people.”

She tweeted, “He must be impeached.”

The DOJ already investigated — more than once.

These Democrats have a history of abandoning the Constitution to destroy opponents.

Remember when Harris and Booker claimed the MAGA attack on Jussie Smollett was like another lynching and it turned out that Smollett’s entire story was a hoax?

Remember when Harris tried to destroy Justice Kavanaugh with an edited video and even the Washington Post gave her four Pinocchios?

SECOND, JULIAN CASTRO

Julian Castro, a former U.S. housing secretary, on Saturday night.

“It’s more clear [sic] than ever that Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath,” he tweeted. “He should be impeached and Congress should review the failure of the Department of Justice to properly investigate the matter.”

KLOBUCHAR COULDN’T RESIST

Another loser, Amy Klobuchar almost called for his impeachment. She condemned the Justice based on hearsay but also explained on This Week they needed evidence before impeachment.

CHIEF WARREN ISSUED A STATEMENT

Fake Indian Elizabeth Warren also issued a statement. She’s disturbed. Many of us are disturbed by her and the fact that she lies all the time.

RADICAL BULLY SARSOUR DIVES IN

Lying anti-American communist Linda Sarsour also weighed in.