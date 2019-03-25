Dem/CNN Hero to be charged with trying to extort Nike for up to $25 million

Michael Avenatti, who was once the CNN golden boy, smeared the President and Justice Kavanaugh with fraudulent evidence hundreds of times on CNN and other networks. Encouraged to run as a Democrat candidate for President by the DNC, he now faces jail, not the Oval Office. Officials at the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York reported that Avenatti will be charged today with trying to extort Nike for $15 to $25 million.

Known as the creepy porn lawyer, Avenatti demanded payments in exchange for him not using his ability to garner publicity to inflict substantial financial and reputational harm on the company.

The announcement comes just after the floundering lawyer said on Twitter he would ‘disclose a major high school/college basketball scandal perpetrated by Nike.’

Tmrw at 11 am ET, we will be holding a press conference to disclose a major high school/college basketball scandal perpetrated by @Nike that we have uncovered. This criminal conduct reaches the highest levels of Nike and involves some of the biggest names in college basketball. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 25, 2019

Avenatti is currently under investigation by the FBI, along with Julie Swetnick, for the bald-faced lies they told under oath about Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The once Democrat candidate for President also has to pay millions to a former business partner for defrauding him.