Dem/CNN Hero to be charged with trying to extort Nike for up to $25 million

S.Noble
Michael Avenatti, who was once the CNN golden boy, smeared the President and Justice Kavanaugh with fraudulent evidence hundreds of times on CNN and other networks. Encouraged to run as a Democrat candidate for President by the DNC, he now faces jail, not the Oval Office. Officials at the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York reported that Avenatti will be charged today with trying to extort Nike for $15 to $25 million.

Known as the creepy porn lawyer, Avenatti demanded payments in exchange for him not using his ability to garner publicity to inflict substantial financial and reputational harm on the company.

The announcement comes just after the floundering lawyer said on Twitter he would ‘disclose a major high school/college basketball scandal perpetrated by Nike.’

Avenatti is currently under investigation by the FBI, along with Julie Swetnick, for the bald-faced lies they told under oath about Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The once Democrat candidate for President also has to pay millions to a former business partner for defrauding him.

