Dem Committee Attempts to Trash the 1st Amendment to Get Trump

Democrats are now attacking Fox News’, claiming former executive Ken LaCorte refused to publish the story about Stormy Daniels to protect the President prior to the election. Mr. LaCorte has adamantly denied it.

They are demanding former Fox News reporter Diana Falzone testify and turn over all her notes about the Stormy Daniels’ story.

House Committee on Oversight and Reform chair Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) wrote to Ms. Falzone last month demanding that she turn over any documents relating to Trump’s alleged extramarital affairs.

THEY’RE REALLY REACHING WITH THIS ONE

Cummings is going by an article in the New Yorker published last month that alleged that Fox News executive Ken LaCorte spiked the story to protect Trump. They are calling it a campaign contribution.

These Democrats care nothing about the country. They are only fixated on destroying the President and any rumor or nonsensical story will do as evidence of wrongdoing.

Cummings letter to Falzone is looking for personal dirt on the President and it can be used to review Fox News’ editorial decisions, Breitbart reported.

Falzone said she will cooperate with the committee, despite an agreement with Fox that prevents her from speaking about the story.

In a column he wrote for Mediaite, Mr. LaCorte explains why he believes it’s a bad idea that Congress is injecting itself to investigate why he and Fox News didn’t publish a story prior to the 2016 election. Mr. LaCorte made it clear that he won’t play along.

The committee wants to call the killing of the story a campaign contribution.

“If House Oversight can launch an investigation based on the ridiculous notion that publishing, or even more bizarrely not publishing, a story can be construed as an in-kind campaign contribution, then no journalist in America is safe from government intimidation. It’s a vast overreach of power, and I won’t have any part of it.”

Mr. LaCorte said he didn’t publish the story because it was “half-cooked.”

He will not comply with any investigation and explained his reasons:

To be clear, I fully support Fox News lifting Falzone’s non-disclosure agreement so that she can make her case publicly, without leaks or lawyers. But neither editorial decisions nor joke writing should be a subject of government approval.

It is insane. Democrats don’t care about the law or the free press. Nadler’s committee just voted to subpoena the entire Mueller report and by doing that, they are asking the Attorney General to break the law. Some of the material in the Mueller report is secret and cannot be released according to the law.

It’s too bad the Democrat government doesn’t put this much effort into investigating the corrupt social media giants.