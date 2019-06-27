Dem Debates So Far — a Joke of a Clown Show

The dumpster fire debate of extreme Democrats is underway, but it’s more like a bad infomercial. Michelle Malkin gave a whiplash update on the debate: 10 Dems just finished competing for Most Extreme On Abortion Award in support of mass genocide of the unborn. Now pivoting for Biggest Bleeding Heart Champion of Migrant Children at the Border.

Castro is telling the crowd what they want to hear. Bill de Blasio, née Warren Wilhelm, is ripping apart the 1%. He’s sharpening the guillotines. He bashed police as usual.

Some of the candidates are unknown for a reason.

None of them want deportations or detentions — all want open borders and think President Trump is the dangerous one.

Beto and Julian want open borders but argued crazily over the details. Klobuchar is happy to look at open borders but would like to go after criminals — she’s the moderate.

Tim Ryan lied about the conditions the children are dealing with in detention, claiming they wear the same diapers for three weeks. That is not even possible.

Most of the candidates want the horrible, awful Iran deal back, but Booker wants to solve the crisis.

Senator Warren says the economy is no good for regular folks. But NBC says 72 percent of the folks say the economy is good. She will say anything and she is always angry.

Most of the Democrats are pretending the economic gains under Trump didn’t happen.

Beto, the empty suit and fake Hispanic, burst into Spanish to pander to the Hispanic identity group. Spartacus wasn’t impressed.

Open Borders for All

And kill those babies!

President Trump summed it up well!

It’s torture though!

