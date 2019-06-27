Dem Debates So Far — a Joke of a Clown Show

The dumpster fire debate of extreme Democrats is underway, but it’s more like a bad infomercial. Michelle Malkin gave a whiplash update on the debate: 10 Dems just finished competing for Most Extreme On Abortion Award in support of mass genocide of the unborn. Now pivoting for Biggest Bleeding Heart Champion of Migrant Children at the Border.

Castro is telling the crowd what they want to hear. Bill de Blasio, née Warren Wilhelm, is ripping apart the 1%. He’s sharpening the guillotines. He bashed police as usual.

Some of the candidates are unknown for a reason.

None of them want deportations or detentions — all want open borders and think President Trump is the dangerous one.

Beto and Julian want open borders but argued crazily over the details. Klobuchar is happy to look at open borders but would like to go after criminals — she’s the moderate.

Tim Ryan lied about the conditions the children are dealing with in detention, claiming they wear the same diapers for three weeks. That is not even possible.

Most of the candidates want the horrible, awful Iran deal back, but Booker wants to solve the crisis.

Senator Warren says the economy is no good for regular folks. But NBC says 72 percent of the folks say the economy is good. She will say anything and she is always angry.

Most of the Democrats are pretending the economic gains under Trump didn’t happen.

Fact Check: Democrats Launch Primary Debate by Lying About Trump Economy #demdebate https://t.co/h3qPBOV7r6 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 27, 2019

Beto, the empty suit and fake Hispanic, burst into Spanish to pander to the Hispanic identity group. Spartacus wasn’t impressed.

Open Borders for All

Democratic Candidates actually want to decriminalize crossing the border… “A nation that cannot control its borders is not a nation.” – Former President Ronald Reagan#DemDebate#DemocraticDebatepic.twitter.com/q2IGuFFpjD — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) June 27, 2019

And kill those babies!

Elizabeth Warren could not name any limits she supports on abortion. She doesn’t even draw the line at fully formed, healthy, viable babies. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/ZNx1kIwQM0 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 27, 2019

Can we all just agree that Amy Klobuchar would get laughed out of the room by Vladimir Putin. Is this a joke? Amy Klobuchar is gonna be tough on China? LOL#DemDebate #DemocraticDebate — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 27, 2019

Isn’t it amazing that the #DemDebate is more concerned with how to help illegal aliens than American citizens? This debate should have been held out of the country. #DemocraticDebate — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 27, 2019

President Trump summed it up well!

BORING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

CLICK THE NEXT TWEET TO GET IT LIVE

It’s torture though!

The first night of the Democratic debate is underway in Miami, Florida. Catch updates from the debate and check back later for highlights and the biggest conversations. #DemDebate https://t.co/k7w9nI25P1 — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) June 27, 2019