Dem Gubernatorial Candidate for Gov of MI Demands We “Abolish ICE”

Democrats in Michigan nominated Gretchen Whitmer for governor Tuesday night. Whitmer wants to abolish the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.
The Republican Governors Association (RGA) released a three week old video on Wednesday of Whitmer saying she supports abolishing ICE.
In the video, she says, “I think we need a governor who’s going to stand up to the federal government when they are violating our rights.”
When pressed, she added, “I think that ICE is doing a fundamentally cruel and unconstitutional and undemocratic work, Whitmer responded.
The interviewer asked her again and she was adamant.
“Yeah, I think our governor needs to stand up. Absolutely,” Whitmer said.
