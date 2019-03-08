Dem Hero Louis Farrakhan Posts Hateful Anti-Jewish Videos on Twitter

Demonic Louis Farrakhan is at it again. The Omar assault against Jewish people must have triggered him.

And he gets to spread his form of anti-Semitism on Twitter. That’s A-OK with @Jack.

In the first clip, he says: Hollywood’s Casting Couch ‘The wicked practices that govern their industries are largely justified and influenced by such Talmudic principles.’

This photo was in the first video:

Hollywood’s Casting Couch: 'The wicked practices that govern their industries are largely justified and influenced by such Talmudic principles.' pic.twitter.com/CdWswLptqo — MINISTER FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) March 7, 2019

In another he says: The Curse of Ham is an ideology that was started by Jewish Rabbinical leaders and served as a guiding principle used to justify the enslavement and dehumanization of Black people.

The Curse of Ham is an ideology that was started by Jewish Rabbinical leaders and served as a guiding principle used to justify the enslavement and dehumanization of Black people. Here's what Dr. Harold Brackman of the Simon Wiesenthal Center had to say. https://t.co/7hzx7ui8yj pic.twitter.com/eMuELK6rRC — MINISTER FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) March 5, 2019

He’s sick and disgusting but apparently, so are his sources.