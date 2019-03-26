Dem Hero Michael Avenatti Couldn’t Find a Lawyer to Represent Him

Michael Avenatti is out on $300,000 bail on bank fraud and extortion charges. It appears he couldn’t get a lawyer to represent him on the charges which could bring 45 years imprisonment.

He was flanked by two court-appointed lawyers.

His excuse for this arrest is he has spent his career fighting powerful corporations and won’t give up that fight.

He is referring to Nike. Avenatti is accused of threatening to damage their reputation if they didn’t make payments to him. The extortion amounts to $15 to $25 million.

His defense is they are a big, evil corporation he’s fighting.

He’s barred from speaking to his co-conspirator Mark Geragos. Since Geragos was named by the Wall Street Journal as a co-conspirator, we might guess that he turned state’s evidence.