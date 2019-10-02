Dem Icon Maxine Waters Doubles Down on Unhinged Tweet

Maxine Waters was one of the first people in Congress to call for President Donald Trump’s impeachment and she did so before the President was even sworn into office. On Tuesday, she said that he should not just be impeached, but he should also be in prison and “placed in solitary confinement.”

“I’m calling on the GOP to stop Trump’s filthy talk of whistleblowers being spies & using mob language implying they should be killed. Impeachment is not good enough for Trump. He needs to be imprisoned & placed in solitary confinement. But for now, impeachment is the imperative,” she tweeted Tuesday.

I’m calling on the GOP to stop Trump’s filthy talk of whistleblowers being spies & using mob language implying they should be killed. Impeachment is not good enough for Trump. He needs to be imprisoned & placed in solitary confinement. But for now, impeachment is the imperative. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) October 1, 2019

This shouldn’t bother people. It’s so much better than what Bill Weld said. He wants Trump executed.

The Democratic icon is chairing one of the committees (financial services) which has devoted its time to the witch hunt.

In Essence Magazine yesterday, she called on Republicans to get on board. Who the hell would get on board with her?

Maxine claims, “I had a Republican –on my way back from the [House] Floor—who whispered in my ear, `I understand what you’re doing. Keep doing it. Get him.’

“So I don’t know if the facts will make them [Republicans] come out. But I’ve always dismissed the thoughts of the pundits who say `So what if you have impeachment proceedings on the House side? The Senate will never impeach him.’ I don’t believe that. I believe that if our facts are strong, we’ve connected the dots, that we can turn around some minds who can’t afford to go home knowing this dishonorable president has created a danger for our security and for our well being in this country.”

She will be shocked when Senator McConnell makes short shrift of her hopes and dreams in the Senate.