Dem impeachment witness stoops low, mocks 13-year-old Barron’s name

The impeachment hearings are going along swimmingly with one legitimate constitutional lawyer and three hacks as witnesses. None of the witnesses are fact witnesses. The only attorney who seems to believe in the rule of law is Jonathan Turley.

All of the Democrats’ lawyers — Pamela Karlan of Stanford University, Michael Gerhardt of the University of North Carolina, Noah Feldman of Harvard University — are progressive Democrats who are on the record harshly criticizing the President.

PAMELA KARLAN, A RADICAL LEFTIST

One of the attorneys, a radical anti-ICE activist is Professor Pamela Karlan. She was on Hillary Clinton’s list for a potential Supreme Court nomination.

Karlan, who says she can’t walk on the sidewalk in front of Trump hotel because of her hatred for Orange Man Bad, just went after Barron Trump, if you’re wondering how things are going.

This is all you need to know about Democrats’ “Star Witness” Pamela Karlan She hates Trump so much that she has to cross the street to avoid walking by any of his hotels This is the “fair, unbiased” expert making the case for impeaching Trump? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/eutMqTGYBj — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 4, 2019

KARLAN MOCKINGLY JOKES ABOUT 13-YEAR-OLD BARRON AND HIS NAME

She is a shrew who went after 13-year-old Barron Trump with a lousy joke. Pamela should disown the person who gave her that bad line. How long was she waiting to slip that in, thinking it was clever.

Witness Pamela Karlan just attacked Barron in the middle of an impeachment hearing. Barron is 13 years old. This is a circus. pic.twitter.com/vJC0bWfkIB — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 4, 2019

REP. GAETZ PUTS KARLAN IN HER PLACE

.@RepMattGaetz to Prof. Karlan: “You don’t get to interrupt me on this time! … When you invoke the president son’s name here, when you try to make a little joke out of referencing Barron Trump, that does not lend credibility to your argument. It makes you look mean.” pic.twitter.com/DIgpG5rgSh — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) December 4, 2019

THE HACKS

“Professor Pam Karlan donated thousands of dollars to Democrats and was on Hillary Clinton’s list for a potential Supreme Court nomination. So she certainly has no vendetta against President Trump,” GOP Rep. Mark Walker said.

Congressman Walker also pointed out that Noah Feldman, the Dems first partisan witness in Wednesday’s hearing tweeted about impeaching Trump right after he was sworn in.

Meet Noah Feldman, House Democrats first partisan witness. Look at the date of this tweet. He has been trying to get @realDonaldTrump impeached since 46 days into his presidency. His reason? Trump criticized President Obama. This is a sham impeachment with sham witnesses. https://t.co/F9sMjQFBn5 — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) December 4, 2019



Noah Feldman, a Harvard law professor wanted to impeach the President for: the pardoning of Sheriff Joe Arpaio; for tweeting about Obama wiretapping his phones; over the debunked BuzzFeed story about Trump directing Michael Cohen to lie under oath; and an ad for Mar-A-Lago that showed up on a government website.

Prof. Gerhardt, the other hack, was a media director for Al Gore’s Senate campaign. He worked for Senator Feinstein in an effort to smear Justice Kavanaugh.

Norm Eisen, the Democrat counsel, also tweeted about impeaching Trump before Donald Trump was even sworn into office. He was an Obama white House ethics counsel and runs an ethics organization funded by George Soros.