Dem ‘It Girl’ Says the “Gop Is So Scared of Me”, Wait Till You Hear Why

Democrat ‘It Girl’ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says “the GOP is so scared of me”. The reason she gives as to why they are so afraid is truly funny. The Socialist ‘future of the Democrat Party’ thinks that a comedic interview mocking her deonstrates fear.

The mock interview is very funny, partly because it’s very, very close to the truth. It makes fun of her ignorant answers during a recent interview on Firing Line.

Watch, it’s funny. It Girl actually complained that it wasn’t labeled satire as if it isn’t obviously satire. Actually, maybe it’s not to her.

Enlightening & hard-hitting interview with Socialist “it girl” and fellow millennial, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. pic.twitter.com/4txoxwqql6 — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) July 23, 2018

The Democrat ‘IT GIRL’, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted it’s a sign the GOP “can’t deal with reality anymore.”

“Republicans are so scared of me that they’re faking videos and presenting them as real on Facebook because they can’t deal with reality anymore,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Tuesday.

No, actually Al, you’re the gift that keeps on gifting. We’re mocking you.

She added in her tweet, “Here’s one bonafide truth: Election Day is November 6th,” she added.

Yes, we know, Republicans will be there!

Actually, Democrats are more afraid of her because she’s making obvious that the Democrat Party is the Socialist/Communist Party. It’s supposed to be a secret.

THE ORIGINAL INTERVIEW IS SIMILAR

In case you missed the original interview, we have clips for you.

In this first clip, she calls Israel occupiers. What made that especially funny is she thinks white supremacists are angry with her because she dissed Israel. The actual white supremacists don’t like Israel obviously.

Watch:



She is no fan of Capitalism and thinks unemployment is low because everyone’s working a lot of jobs. Clueless!

We would be remiss if we left out Democracy Now clips.

She wants to Occupy everything.

In this Democracy Now clip, she says prisons are like slavery.