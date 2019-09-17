Dem leadership flees from Kavanaugh impeachment, squad says impeach

Senior Democrats are moving quickly to shut down impeachment calls against Justice Kavanaugh. They realize it’s hurting them politically and it’s unrealistic, Politico reported.

It’s unrealistic because all their evidence is not evidence and some of the accusers look like liars as do the authors of the book investigating Justice Kavanaugh.

According to the report in Politico, Democrats are already wrestling with whether to try to oust President Donald Trump, and leadership sees little room for the party to take on a second divisive impeachment saga barely a year before the presidential election. So the demands by 2020 presidential contenders to remove the Supreme Court justice, on the heels of new reporting about allegations of sexual misconduct, are getting panned.

“Get real,” as Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) put it Monday afternoon.

According to the report, Durbin further stated, “We’ve got to get beyond this ‘impeachment is the answer to every problem.’ It’s not realistic. If that’s how we are identified in Congress, as the impeachment Congress, we run the risk that people will feel we’re ignoring the issues that mean a lot to them as families.”

That may all be true but they also know full well it’s only keeping the false story in the NY Times alive. And they need the Times to appear credible, even though it’s not.

The impeachment story they likely all knew about blew up in their faces.

The authors of the article and the book say it wasn’t their fault and that the editors at the NY Times removed the line — they say probably accidentally of course.

NO GO FOR THE LOONS

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., wants the Justice impeached although there is zero evidence he did a single thing wrong. She is a member of the ‘squad’ of communists in Congress.

“I believe Christine Blasey Ford. I believe Deborah Ramirez,” Pressley said in a statement shared by Boston.com reporter Nik DeCosta-Klipa, which Pressley retweeted from her official Twitter account. “It is our responsibility to collectively affirm the dignity and humanity of survivors.”

This is the kind of justice these far-left Democrats want for Americans. If they ‘feel’ he’s guilty, he’s guilty.

Rep. Ilhan Omar retweeted this:

There’s nothing on this from AOC and Tlaib yet but they all work in lockstep.

VANITY FAIR DECEPTIVELY COVERS FOR THE TIMES

Vanity Fair, a far-left magazine, claims to have the scoop on why the NY Times hit piece on Justice Kavanaugh was not in the news section.

The Times article in question was portrayed as ‘news’ but went into the ‘opinion’ section. It looked like a sleazy trick to start a smear but claim it’s just opinion.

They were also using so-called news to hawk a book.

Joe Pompeo writes: Sources say Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly initially pitched their reporting to the news side, but top editors ultimately felt that there wasn’t enough juice to warrant a story there—punting the scoop to the Sunday Review section. “In today’s journalistic world, the conversation is a bit irrelevant,” one source said. “Your average reader is not gonna really know or care where it is.”

Right there they admit they knew it would have an effect.

Deceptively, Vanity Fair writes in the second paragraph: The story, which has been corroborated by the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, and the New Yorker, landed with significant impact, prompting calls for Kavanaugh’s impeachment, and provoking the inevitable presidential tweetstorm: “DO YOU BELIEVE WHAT THESE HORRIBLE PEOPLE WILL DO OR SAY. They are looking to destroy, and influence his opinions – but played the game badly. They should be sued!”

That gives the impression the false accusations are true.

It isn’t until deep into the story that they admit the ‘victim’ doesn’t even remember the event.

This entire fiasco was only meant to get the soundbites out because they know most Americans will accept it on face value from their favorite media outlets.

Vanity Fair calls the journalistic malfeasance by the Times “unforced errors” and an “oversight,” shifting the attention to which section the article should appear in, as opposed to discussing the fact that there is no there there.

The Times also tried to blame it on timing.

“The new revelations contained in the piece were uncovered during the reporting process for the book, which is why this information did not appear in The Times before the excerpt,” the Times tweeted.

Vanity Fair offered one excuse after another for The Times while trying to continue the lie.