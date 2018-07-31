Dem Mayor Backs Violent Anti-ICE Mob Assaulting a Disabled Vet

“When the mayor gave the order that police would not support ICE employees trapped in the facility, he turned the lives of our employees over to an angry mob.” ~National ICE Council President Chris Crane

The Democrat/Leftist mayor of Portland Ted Wheeler banned police from helping ICE employees under siege by anti-Trump, Abolish ICE revolutionaries. Most of these people are Communists and Socialists. Among the victims was a disabled veteran interning in ICE headquarters. The radicals vandalized his car and followed him to his daughter’s school to abuse him and his family.

The police also know Mayor Wheeler is feckless at best.

The ICE union is threatening the mayor with a lawsuit but they stand alone in fighting him and his leftist minions.

All ICE agency employees were left to fend for themselves.

POLICE REFUSED TO HELP A DISABLED VET UNDER ASSAULT

The veteran was interning at the ICE office on the first day of the abolish ICE ‘protests’. After the demonstrators surrounded the ICE field office, he managed to escape but his car was scratched and tires slashed.

Agitators followed this man who gave so much for his country. One confronted him as he was picking up his daughter from a camp.

The veteran then called the police but they REFUSED TO HELP HIM. Police told him they are staying out of the situation.

Police turned down other ICE agents, even clerks who called for help.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Monday accused the Oregon mayor of violating the Constitution. They say the mayor supported and emboldened the “Abolish ICE” protesters.

Mayor Wheeler not only ordered the police to stand down, he openly expressed support for their cause.

ICE THREATENS A LAWSUIT

The accusations were outlined in a cease-and-desist letter sent to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. The letter notes Wheeler actively encouraged the protesters and their cause. At the same time, he made sure Portland’s police wouldn’t crack down on them.

It created “a zone of terror and lawlessness,” the union officials wrote.

“When the mayor gave the order that police would not support ICE employees trapped in the facility, he turned the lives of our employees over to an angry mob,” Chris Crane told the Washington Times. Crane is president of the National ICE Council, the organization that sent the cease-and-desist letter.

ICE on Monday called on Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to immediately provide law enforcement services to ICE employees.

Demonstrators held a 38-day-long occupation at the facility beginning June 17 in protest to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

The mayor is a member of the Democrat/leftist RESISTANCE.

Allowing this is insanity. Where is Jeff Sessions?

PORTLAND MAYOR IS A FAR-LEFT DEMOCRAT WHO DEFINES AMERICAN VALUES FROM A SOCIALIST POINT OF VIEW

On June 20, Wheeler tweeted that he did not want Portland police involved in a conflict between protesters and ICE, adding that he believes the agency does not conform to “American values of inclusion”.

Wheeler seems unaware this isn’t a conflict between two equal parties. He is drawing a moral equivalence between thugs and law enforcement.

Apparently, open borders and letting anyone steamroll into the USA is “inclusion” now. He also ranted in a tweet about the separation of children [fraud] that Democrats perpetrated on the American public.

Wheeler thinks it’s unAmerican to have interior enforcement of our immigration laws.

The policy being enacted by the federal government around the separation of very small children from their parents is an abomination. It is unamerican. I’m glad to see the President seems to be reconsidering this very ill-conceived policy and I hope that happens forthwith (1/4) — Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) June 20, 2018

that has not fully lived American values of inclusion and is also an agency where the former head suggested that people who lead cities that are sanctuary cities like this one should be arrested. (3/4) — Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) June 20, 2018

THE ICE UNION IS TAKING THIS ON THEMSELVES

Last week, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported that federal officers at the ICE facility were on the receiving end of hateful and racially-charged language from protesters during the weeks-long occupation.

“For now, a handful of ICE officers and staff are taking this mayor and city on all by ourselves,” he told the Times. “We’ll fight alone for the rule of law and safety of our employees nationwide if that’s what it takes, but someone on our side would be a welcome change moving forward.”

As Riddell writes in the letter, he fails to see how “targeting the employees of ICE and leaving them vulnerable to violence, harassment, and even death furthers a legitimate government interest.”

THE COMMUNIST/DEMOCRAT RIOTERS LEFT THE PLACE A ‘BIOHAZARD’

The leadership of the Occupy movement, launched in New York City in 2011 is a Communist/Socialist movement. Few will report that.

Occupy is a destructive band of thugs whose goal is the violent demise of democracy, Investors reported.

Speaking at a “People’s Assembly” in Washington, former Amalgamated Transit Union local 689 president Mike Golash told Occupy members his goal was to “make revolution in the United States, overthrow the capitalist system and build communism.”

The Communist-Anarchist Antifa were an active part of the siege.

Portland police were involved in the final clearing of the encampment on Wednesday after Wheeler called on occupiers to disband two days prior. The rioters left the place a “biohazard”.

“It was pretty disgusting that that’s how they were living back there,” Frank Savage, a Portland resident who lives near the camp, told the outlet.

“Getting tired of waking up to the bullhorn and the sounds and the cussing,” he added.

Debris being cleared Wednesday included wooden pallets, makeshift toilets, books, toys, plastic containers, liquor bottles, tents and furniture, photos published by the Oregonian showed.

Here’s a closer look at some of the things left behind at what was the #occupyicepdx camp. More info on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/bNIdWMEHLt — Marja Martinez (@MarjaKPTV) July 26, 2018

