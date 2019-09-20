Dem Megadonor Ed Buck Possibly Killed at Least One Man

Democrat megadonor Ed Buck donated generously to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and many other top Democrats, especially in California, including Governor Gavin Newsom. Some now want to know if it bought him protection from the law as he appears to bear responsibility for the deaths of two men, and the near-death of a third man. He preyed on vulnerable minority gay men for his own perverse gratification.

After a 37-year-old man almost died, Buck was finally charged.

Buck is accused of operating a drug house, with prosecutors alleging he lured in vulnerable men with money and shelter, then injected them with methamphetamine for sexual gratification. In the latest case, a 37-year-old man survived, but prosecutors say in court papers that Buck is still a suspect in the two overdose deaths.

When they raided Buck’s house, they found photos of naked black men in various poses, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., said Wednesday that it was “incomprehensible” that authorities took so long to arrest Democratic megadonor Ed Buck on charges of causing a drug overdose.

“It’s incomprehensible to me that it took a third black gay man to be attacked and almost die to finally dissolve the unconscionable apathy that has allowed Ed Buck, a racist sexual predator, to roam free,” said Bass, whose district adjoins Buck’s home neighborhood of West Hollywood. “Everyone knew that he preyed on young black men. … The inaction in response had a message was loud and clear: Black gay lives obviously didn’t matter.”

Letting this man continue seems like malfeasance.

THE SAD END OF GEMMEL MOORE’S LIFE

On July 27, 2017, a Black gay man named Gemmel Moore turned up dead in the home of a big Democrat donor Ed Buck. No suspects were arrested in his drug overdose death.

The 26-year-old Moore was found dead from a drug overdose in the bathroom of a West Hollywood, Calif., apartment belonging to Ed Buck, 62 at the time. Moore, a male escort, was young, Black and poor. Buck is White, wealthy, powerful and a big Democrat donor who has given wads of cash to Hillary Clinton, Jerry Brown, Barack Obama, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

A BAD DUDE

Buck’s allegedly known as a bad dude in the LGBT community. Buck allegedly demands male prostitutes do drugs with him before sex. Buck likes young Black men but “only after injecting them with drugs.” Many have backed up that claim.

Drugs Everywhere

According to a coroner’s report, Buck’s apartment was full of drug paraphernalia, including 24 syringes containing brown residue, five glass pipes with white residue and burn marks, a plastic straw with possible white residue, clear plastic bags with white powdery residue and a clear plastic bag containing a piece of crystal-like substance.

Moore’s death initially was ruled an accidental methamphetamine overdose, but the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office re-opened the investigation after writings in Moore’s journal implicated Buck in his drug use.

In a December 2016 entry, Moore wrote: “I’ve become addicted to drugs and the worst one at that. Ed Buck is the one to thank. He gave me my first injection of crystal meth it was very painful, but after all the troubles, I became addicted…”

In his final entry, on Dec. 3, 2016, Moore wrote: “If it didn’t hurt so bad, I’d kill myself, but I’ll let Ed Buck do it for now.”

A story about that case can be read at The Root.

A SECOND BODY

The story doesn’t end there. A second body turned up in Buck’s home. This time, protesters demanded an arrest and called Buck “a danger to our community (LGBT)”.

Attorney Seymour Amster, Buck’s attorney, confirmed the second death to Fox News and said the unidentified victim was a “longtime friend” who had known Buck for 25 years. Amster said the victim “reached out for [Buck’s] help” Sunday night and began acting “in a bizarre way” after he arrived at Buck’s apartment.

“As far as we’re concerned, this is an accidental death,” said Amster, who added police had released the scene and Buck was not under arrest.

Then the third man almost died and Buck is charged.