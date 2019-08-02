Dem Party Is Too Extreme for a Third Term of Barack Obama

Eric Holder and Rahm Emanuel warned the Democrat candidates not to run on such an extreme agenda and to stop trashing Barack Obama’s legacy ‘successes’ like Obamacare.

The candidates have not been listening, partly because it’s a way to dethrone the leading contender Joe Biden, who is running as Obama’s third term. But there is something far bigger going on here.

The people now in control of the party believe Barack Obama was too conservative. They don’t want a third term of Barack, they want someone far more extreme.

The candidates are responding to the base of the party who are now extremely far-left. The communists and socialists own them.

CNN’s Dana Basch asked Biden to clarify his thoughts on coal, “Would there be any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking in a Biden adminstration?” So-called moderate Biden, without hesitation, said, “No! We would work it out. We would make sure it’s elminated and no more subsidies for either one of those,” clarifying, “any fossil fuels.”

Biden says there’s no place for coal or fracking in his administration. Fortunately there won’t be a Biden administration. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Iog7rNoeSO — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 1, 2019

Hopefully, there won’t be a Biden administration.

He’s the moderate and, besides not having all his oars in the water, he will do whatever the far-left tells him to do. He is going to give free healthcare to any foreigner who happens to stroll in or break in. Biden said he’d put health insurers who disagree with him in jail.

The former VP does not support the police and he doesn’t like guns.

The first thing he will do is raise taxes. He once said we can “take away that First Amendment of yours.”

Even CNN knows the Democrats are very extreme.