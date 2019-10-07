Dem Party Leader AOC says prisons are ‘slavery, American apartheid, Jim Crow’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and one of their extreme objectives is to abolish prisons. Their movement is an abolition movement to free the ‘slaves’ imprisoned by an allegedly oppressed system. The hard-left does not want to reform the prison system, they want it gone because they think no one deserves to be imprisoned.

AOC, as a Democratic Socialist, has tweeted her bizarre ideas about imprisonment and, alarmingly, tens of thousands of her followers agree with her. She is back to claiming the prisoners at Rikers have to drink out of toilets and get pills shoved down their throats for no reason.

She calls our prison system, ‘American apartheid, slavery, and Jim Crow.’

She tweeted, “A cage is a cage is a cage. And humans don’t belong in them.” AOC has no common sense and no regard for future victims.

Without evidence, AOC claimed “the right is already freaking out” over the term “prison abolition.”

There is no evidence of that, but they should be freaking out.

Yesterday morning I spoke with a woman who was thrown in Rikers as a teenager. Put in solitary confinement for MONTHS, aka torture. Force-fed pills. The conditions were so bad, she too had drank out of toilets. A cage is a cage is a cage. And humans don’t belong in them. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 7, 2019

I know the term “prison abolition” is breaking some people’s brains. The right is already freaking out. Yet the US incarcerates more than anywhere in the world. We have more than enough room to close many of our prisons and explore just alternatives to incarceration. /1 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 7, 2019

Without evidence, she claims prisons are de facto “mental hospitals, homeless shelters, & detox centers.” She’d rather see them in rehab and housing. All they need is education, in her mind.

Sex criminals, robbers, murderers, child abusers, just need opportunity. Let them all out. In her opinion, there is no evil and their crimes are our fault for not doing enough for them.

Secondly, our prison & jail system is so large bc we use them as de facto mental hospitals, homeless shelters, & detox centers instead of *actually* investing in… mental health, housing, edu, & rehab. If we invested meaningfully, what do you think would happen to crime? /3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 7, 2019

The statistics show the people she wants to release are the worst of the worst in most cases.

HER EXTREMISM IN A SHORT CLIP