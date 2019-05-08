Dem Rep says they have to be prepared to put AG Bill Barr in PRISON

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, (D-TX), said that while he is reluctant to put Attorney General William Barr in jail, he is ready to do so if Barr continues to ignores Congress’ subpoenas relating to Robert Mueller’s report.

The fact is that the Mueller report is 98.5% unredacted and if Attorney General Bill Barr were to give them all of the report unredacted, he would be in violation of the law. A law put in place by Democrats requires the grand jury and other information be kept confidential.

Doggett, a long time House member, made his comments a day before the House Judiciary Committee votes to hold Barr in contempt for not releasing the unredacted version of Mueller’s report.

This is literally insane. If Barr did violate the law and release the entire report, they would want to imprison him for that.

Doggett started out his interview with the incompetent Chris Cuomo by feigning shock over the NY Times report about Trump’s money problems in the late ’80s and early ’90s. That is old news and everything the Times printed is rehashed news.

The creep Doggett then falsely claimed that AG Barr won’t release anything or let anyone talk. That is a 100% lie. Then he said they had to be prepared to arrest Bill Barr.

Democrats have lost their minds.

There are still some sane people. When Bill Barr walked into a cabinet meeting this morning, he received a standing ovation. Barr has courage and Doggett is a terrible liar.

President Trump “seems to be almost begging for impeachment.” – Rep. Lloyd Doggett on the Trump administration’s efforts to block various congressional investigations https://t.co/vAdJqBlps2 pic.twitter.com/7Z0nepcqnr — CNN (@CNN) May 8, 2019