Dem Rep’s in a Trump district & will vote against impeachment

The congressman from Minnesota’s 7th district said he doesn’t believe Donald Trump committed a crime.

Speaking to The Globe on Saturday, Peterson said that barring new information, he will vote against impeachment.

Peterson said he expects 4-5 other Democrats will do the same.

Peterson made the comments while attending the annual meeting of the First District Association, a dairy cooperative in Litchfield.

Peterson said he normally doesn’t make a decision until an issue — and all the information — is on the floor for a vote but said “unless they come up with something between now and Wednesday,” he will not support the articles of impeachment.

“Maybe something will change. I doubt it,” he said.

Peterson said Trump “has not committed a crime” and most people in the Seventh District don’t think the US should provide foreign aid, so they are not troubled at all if Trump withheld funds to Ukraine. Peterson also said the case against Trump only includes “second-hand” information about Trump’s questionable phone call.

Peterson said the “biggest problem” he has with this impeachment process is the decision to impeach came first and then they tried to figure out how to make the case.

Peterson expects the House to impeach Trump and he expects an acquittal.

“This is dividing the country for no good reason because he’s not going to be thrown out of office,” he said. “Why are we doing this?”

