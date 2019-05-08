Dem Says an Unborn Baby Is Essentially Just a Body Part

“When a woman is pregnant, that is not a human being inside of her.” ~ Christine Quinn

In an abortion debate on CNN Monday night, Christine Quinn, with the National Institute of Reproductive Health, literally said that a baby is NOT a human being while it’s inside the woman’s body.

She does obviously deny science.

When host Chris Cuomo gave Quinn, the former Speaker of the New York City Council, the last word, she said a fetus is effectively a body part.

A woman is not pregnant with a body part, she is pregnant with a human, Ms. Quinn.

THE PARTY OF SCIENCE

The Party of Science™ pic.twitter.com/Ch1IqSGFdO — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) May 7, 2019

ROBERT DAVI GIVES A VERY EMOTIONAL RESPONSE

APPALLING CHRISTINE QUINN ON CNN – the unethical and corrupt thinking of the left – from Abortion to total dehumanization – I AM OUTRAGED AND BROKEN-HEARTED for the youth today that are being led to a culture of deathhttps://t.co/bA57BbUFue pic.twitter.com/MYRkT0azbr — Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) May 7, 2019

OTHERS ALSO SPOKE SANELY

This is a fetus at 11 and 19 weeks. How can Christine Quinn think this is not a human being? pic.twitter.com/VewpmlgzGa — Colonel, USAF, Retired. 🇺🇸 (@TopFighterPilot) May 8, 2019

I don’t know who in the hell Christine Quinn is but she is a despicable being. No, she’s not human. How anyone can identify with @TheDemocrats and liberals today is beyond me. #POS https://t.co/4LabxLVl8E — Rick Smith (@rickssmith) May 7, 2019