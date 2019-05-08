Dem Says an Unborn Baby Is Essentially Just a Body Part

By
S.Noble
-
0

“When a woman is pregnant, that is not a human being inside of her.”

~ Christine Quinn

In an abortion debate on CNN Monday night, Christine Quinn, with the National Institute of Reproductive Health, literally said that a baby is NOT a human being while it’s inside the woman’s body.

She does obviously deny science.

When host Chris Cuomo gave Quinn, the former Speaker of the New York City Council, the last word, she said a fetus is effectively a body part.

A woman is not pregnant with a body part, she is pregnant with a human, Ms. Quinn.

 

THE PARTY OF SCIENCE

ROBERT DAVI GIVES A VERY EMOTIONAL RESPONSE

OTHERS ALSO SPOKE SANELY

Leave a Reply