Dem Sen. Warner Explains Russian Hackers Aren’t Favoring One Political Party

During a discussion of social media platforms, Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said Wednesday that the goal of Russian hackers wasn’t to favor one political party over the other during the 2016 presidential election, but to reap havoc.
“This is one where there’s no Democratic or Republican answer. Since, clearly, the goal of our adversaries was not to favor one party over the other, it was to wreak havoc and split divisions,” Warner said, about Russian interference in the 2016 elections.
He is correct. If the Russians are responsible for the latest finds by Facebook, they support the left.
Isn’t this the dope who while drunk at a party said to the crowd: “If you get me one more glass of wine, I’ll tell you stuff only Bob Mueller and I know. If you think you’ve seen wild stuff so far, buckle up. It’s going to be a wild couple of months.”
Democrats like to leak…any way they can.
Reap havoc? You should sue whatever school that stole your money for the sub par education you obviously received.
leak havoc
Correct, liberal progressive groups, media, entertainment industry are all dividing Americans through identity politics, a tool of Marxist philosophy. No need for directives from Moscow.