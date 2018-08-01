Dem Sen. Warner Explains Russian Hackers Aren’t Favoring One Political Party

During a discussion of social media platforms, Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said Wednesday that the goal of Russian hackers wasn’t to favor one political party over the other during the 2016 presidential election, but to reap havoc.

“This is one where there’s no Democratic or Republican answer. Since, clearly, the goal of our adversaries was not to favor one party over the other, it was to wreak havoc and split divisions,” Warner said, about Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

Watch:

He is correct. If the Russians are responsible for the latest finds by Facebook, they support the left.