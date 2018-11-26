Dem SENATOR Suggests Border Patrol Used Tear Gas WMDs

The very left Democratic senator from Hawaii Brian Schatz provides a good example of how well Democrats understand the border issues — that would be the crisis they and their media allies say is “imaginary”.

Schatz erased a tweet railing against border patrol protecting themselves when it was called to his attention. He actually wrote, “Why tear gas? Is this consistent with the Conventions on Chemical Weapons”?

Tear gas is permissible for riot control by law enforcement.

That senator’s lack of knowledge and lack of concern for innocent law enforcement and the other citizens these people would attack is unforgivable, but he needs to share the blame with the media who apparently gave him the idea.

How can he and other Democrats make decisions about our borders when Democrats are clueless?

THE MEDIA DOESN’T CARE ABOUT YOU

The Washington Post and the NY Times attempted to make the same case, saying tear gas is banned on the battlefield. They just want the violent migrants to flood in illegally. Tear gas is okayed for riot control. It’s not a WMD.

The invaders were throwing rocks and bottles at law enforcement but the Democrats don’t care. It’s alarming to know that Democrats don’t care about the safety of citizens, just violent foreigners.

The EU uses tear gas all the time and you know what they’re like. We have to have a way to protect our borders.

Invaders say they are refugees and are throwing rocks and bottles at the people whose country they want to seek refuge in for safety reasons. That’s not logical.

Schatz knows now that he doesn’t know enough about what happened. Too bad he doesn’t think before he tweets.

Schatz thinks it was “excessive” to use tear gas [as the migrants threw rocks and bottles that could hurt and kill people]. Tear gas in non-lethal.

THE NOW-DELETED TWEET

Miller posted a video of the violent migrants attempting to cross illegally by throwing rocks, using women and children as shields in an attempt to educate him.

Brian, here’s the video from a journalist on the ground. You still haven’t tweeted it out. Thankshttps://t.co/haeNNaX0GA — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 25, 2018

Finally, Miller’s conclusion is perfect:Democrats: We don’t want open borders.

Also Democrats: The United States is using chemical weapons on people attempting to storm the US border illegally.

BARACK OBAMA FELT STRONGLY ABOUT TEAR GASSING OR PEPPER SPRAYING INVADERS

The photos of children running to escape tear gas is heartbreaking and shame on their parents for trying to cross the border illegally and violently with them in tow having been forewarned. It is something Barack Obama felt strongly about, as Piers Morgan wrote in an op-ed today on his paper, The Daily Mail.

In 2005, Morgan said Mr. Obama wrote: ‘We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked and circumnavigating the line of people who are waiting patiently, diligently and lawfully to become immigrants into this country.’

In a 2013 incident when agents under former president Barack Obama also responded to a border invasion in the same area by firing pepper spray at attacking migrants, Morgan noted, “In fact, by a very weird coincidence, it was on the exact same month and day.”

FINALLY, ELIJAH CUMMINGS SAYS LET THEM ALL IN BUT DEMS DON’T WANT OPEN BORDERS

Elijah Cummings insists we let them all in. He says the system worked!!!! I guess we don’t need comprehensive reform then!

Watch, he comes in at the end: