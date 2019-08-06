Dem Socialists — who hope to rule over us — hold their insane convention

The Democratic Socialists, which is what Vincent Maduro says he is, held their 2019 convention. They discussed sensory overload and gendered pronouns in the clip below.

They can’t clap because it will be sensory overload for some so they hold their hands up instead. One man flipped out because they weren’t or he was afraid they weren’t using gendered pronouns.

This is the party ‘the squad’ belongs to. The squad includes Reps. AOC, Pressley, Tlaib, and Omar. Their goal is to take over the Democratic Party and they are close to doing exactly that. From there, they want to control the country.

Our lives will be a nightmare if they succeed, even in part.

They are nuts! No sane person could abide by this nonsense and the only thing worse is their economic ideas. They want to steal our stuff.