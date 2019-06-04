Dem spending bill cuts BP, ICE, severely limits ability to deport anyone

The absolutely insane Democrats — the Socialists — not only won’t give needed funds to ICE and border patrol. They will instead severely limit ICE’s ability to deport anyone.

The 2020 homeland security spending bill would also cancel any spending on Mr. Trump’s border wall and will reduce money he earmarked in his emergency declaration earlier this year.

Monies will instead be used to fund the defense of illegal aliens’, so-called migrants’, rights.

The bill blocks new Border Patrol checkpoints, which law enforcement officers describe as critical in preventing illegal immigrants and drugs from being smuggled into the interior.

Detention beds will be capped at 34,000 a day and only half for those arrested in the interior.

We now have 5,000 illegal aliens coming into the country each day — those are the ones we catch. More than half a million came in by May.

The bill explicitly prevents ICE from shifting money to increase capacity of beds.

ICE officials say those strict limits would mean criminals would likely be released into communities.

They already are.

Democrats’ bill will end the ability to hold illegal immigrant families in detention.

Funds will go into counseling programs, phone check-ins, body cams, and ankle monitoring devices. Increased funds will pay for new inspections of immigrant detention facilities.

“The bill protects our nation and the American people in a way that upholds our values as Americans,” said House Appropriations Committee Chair Nita Lower. “This includes upholding the rights and dignity of migrants, protecting against attempts by the Trump administration to steal funds from measures that actually keep us safe for a vanity border wall, and providing no funding for additional Border Patrol agents and checkpoints or border barriers.”

No, it doesn’t! The Democrats want open borders and they don’t care if terrorists and criminals are released into our country. That is clear.