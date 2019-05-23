Dem Superstar Michael Avenatti indicted for stealing from Stormy

Porn lawyer and Democratic Superstar Michael Avenatti was charged by federal prosecutors in New York Wednesday with defrauding adult-film star Stormy Daniels. He faces one charge of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

He was charged for illegally impersonating Stormy Daniels and then stealing nearly $300,000 in book advance payments owed to her. Stormy is the client who made him famous.

“Michael Avenatti abused and violated the core duty of an attorney – the duty to his client,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said in a statement. “As alleged, he used his position of trust to steal an advance on the client’s book deal. As alleged, he blatantly lied to and stole from his client to maintain his extravagant lifestyle, including to pay for, among other things, a monthly car payment on a Ferrari. Far from zealously representing his client, Avenatti, as alleged, instead engaged in outright deception and theft, victimizing rather than advocating for his client.”

He has appeared on CNN 121 times and MSNBC 108 times. He was used by the leftist networks to trash the President.

Look at who made him famous.

“I am just dying to hear what you think” Friendly reminder of who made Michael Avenatti and took him seriously pic.twitter.com/FRgXFLtWV0 — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) May 22, 2019

Remember when Brian Stelter, host of [Un]Reliable Sources, said he was taking Avenatti seriously as a presidential contender.

CNN’s Brian Stelter last year on Michael Avenatti running for president: “And looking ahead to 2020, one reason I’m taking you seriously as a contender is because of your presence on cable news.” pic.twitter.com/2Wn2bX17kx — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 22, 2019