Dem ‘thought police’ bill bars QAnon followers from security clearances

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) was struck ‘at how the Capitol attack demonstrated the growing influence of conspiracy theories like QAnon, encompassing election lies and fantasies of depravity by those in power.’
She was concerned about ‘a report that at least 22 current or former members of the U.S. military or law enforcement were found to have been at or near the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, according to a Jan. 15 review by the Associated Press, with more reportedly under investigation by federal officials.’
This was a mostly peaceful rally. You wouldn’t know it from the reporting.
As a result, the former Pentagon official, Murphy quickly drew up a bill designed to block QAnon believers, and other conspiracy followers, from obtaining the security clearances required to access classified federal government information.
It’s an excuse to engage thought police who will stop forbidden ideas.
“What we discovered was that there was a shocking number of people involved in that insurrection who seemingly live normal lives, working in government and law enforcement and the military,” Murphy told The Daily Beast. “It’s really dangerous for individuals who hold these types of views to receive a security clearance and access to classified information… if any Americans participated in the Capitol attack, or if they subscribe to these dangerous anti-government views of QAnon, then they have no business being entrusted with our nation’s secrets.”
The Sentinel has no idea if it is true that anything concerning QAnon is dangerous, but this thought police army is definitely dangerous.
This is how Chinese Communists would handle the situation. They, too, don’t allow ‘dangerous’ beliefs. They get to decide what these dangerous beliefs are.
At her Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Avril Haines, Biden’s choice for an intelligence chief, pledged to produce a public threat assessment of QAnon, using intelligence compiled by the 18 agencies under her umbrella as director of national intelligence. And Alejandro Mayorkas, the nominee to head up the Department of Homeland Security, also vowed to ramp up the agency’s efforts to tackle domestic extremism in his Tuesday confirmation hearing.
Maybe there will be a Running Man moment before too long and it will all be revealed.
Or there will be an audience participation capital punishment type pay per view ultimate “reality show” with a two minutes hate on steroids as the terminal madness goes into mega warp speed.
