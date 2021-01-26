Dem ‘thought police’ bill bars QAnon followers from security clearances

A new bill introduced by Stephanie Murphy seeks to bar QAnon followers from security clearances. It’s a new thought crime.

“It’s really dangerous for individuals who hold these types of views to receive a security clearance and access to classified information,” said congresswoman Stephanie Murphy.

She sounds like the CCP. The wording doesn’t stop at QAnon. It’s anything they consider a conspiracy theory. The government does not have the right to tell people what to think. That is tyranny and these people are dictators.

Does She Have Proof for This?

