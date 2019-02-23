Dem Wants Socialism to ‘Control of Every Single Facet of Our Life’

“Democratic socialism, to me, is about democratic control of every single facet of our life.” ~ Ugo Okere

Ugo Okere is a Nigerian immigrant and Democratic Socialist running for Chicago City Council in the city’s Fortieth Ward, located on the far north side. Like all the others in his party he wants power and control under the guise of giving power to the people.

He is a petty tyrant with a nice personality.

On Thursday, he interviewed with the hard-left Jacobin, Okere was asked to define democratic socialism, and he was honest. He says it’s about controlling “every single facet of our life.”

“Democratic socialism, to me, is about democratic control of every single facet of our life,” he said. “Government is led by the people, not by big corporations, not by multibillionaires, and working people actually have control over who we elect to be our politicians, over how elections work, and over how our government is structured. People have the power.”

How does that work exactly since it never worked before? How do the people run a big, centralized government that runs all of us?

The social worker turned politician sees socialism as the guide for every aspect of society. It’s a kind of sharia law for non-Muslims in that it is supposed to guide our finances, our morals, and our politics [with its illogical and amoral principles]. It apparently takes God’s place.

Okere went on to say it should extend to all our relationships:

“Democratic socialism even extends to our relationships and how we treat each other. [It looks] at the world through a socialist-feminist lens, in how we treat people who are black, who are brown, who are femme, who are non-binary, who are gender-nonconforming, and who are working class.”

“To me, we’ll have achieved democratic socialism not when there is no conflict in the world, but when our societies are not governed based on power but are governed based on the mutual understanding that everybody deserves a decent and quality life.”

Okere explained his vision, the Democratic Socialist vision [of Bernie Sanders, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria O-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, and others] is not to remake existing society but to overturn and completely replace this one.

“One part of the Left wants to reform the existing society that we have now. They want to make changes that will make life easier, that will make life not so bad,” he said. “But there’s another side of the Left that wants to radically transform the way the world works — not simply say that we can make some changes here and there and that things will be alright.”

THE AGENDA FOR THE NEW RELIGION

The DSA website defines his agenda which he often soft-pedals during his speaking engagements:

Much of the strength in Okere’s campaign, and what makes him so dangerous to O’Connor, is his platform. Beyond creating more gardening spaces, Ugo’s platform is deeply socialist, featuring three core tenets: Co-Governance, Equity, and Inter-Connected Struggle. On the “Issues” page of his website, Okere talks about establishing progressive taxes that hit at the most wealthy and redistributes their resources to the most marginalized and oppressed Chicagoans. He calls for an elected school board (Chicago’s school board is appointed by the mayor) and expresses solidarity with the Chicago Teachers Union.

He’s also starting out with a demand for rent controls, reminiscent of how Nicolas Maduro started out in Venezuela.

The list goes on: abolish ICE and offer sanctuary for all; seek environmental justice and fund the replacement of lead pipes across the city; create a Civilian Police Accountability Council; lift the ban on rent control and create housing for all. It’s a platform that that demands a Chicago For All, with no exceptions, and Okere’s hope is that it captures the attention of a ward that Bernie Sanders won in 2016 by more than ten percentage points.

The 22-year old candidate calls himself a Democratic Socialist but like others in his party, he is a Communist.