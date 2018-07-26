Dem Who Smashed Trump’s Star in 2016 Bails Out Dem Who Destroyed It in 2018

The man who smashed Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a pickax was just bailed out by the man who smashed the star years ago.

James Otis, of Otis Elevator co., who destroyed Trump’s star with a pickax in 2016, paid the $20,000 bail for Austin Clay, who destroyed Trump’s star with a pickax on Wednesday, according to TMZ.

“I’ve never met the kid, but I believe in his cause,” Otis told the Daily News in a phone interview.

“I don’t know why he did it, but I assume it’s because of something Trump has done,” Otis said. “I’m not an advocate of violence, but doing something to draw focus to Trump’s actions, I’m not going to condemn that. I look forward to meeting (Clay) when he gets out.”

Otis said he was fighting injustice as he vandalized the star.

TMZ reports that Otis, who ultimately pleaded no contest to felony vandalism and was sentenced to three years probation, “plans to meet Clay in person.” Hopefully it’s not to plan more vandalism

Trump’s Hollywood star has also been spray-painted with a swastika, stomped on, spat on, and covered in dog poop.

TMZ has the video of course!