Dem with a plan to impeach Pence, push Trump out, make Pelosi president

Jill Wine-Banks appeared on MSNBC’s Joy Reid show and was asked if Congress should look to impeach Trump first or turn their eyes to Pence instead.

Wine-Banks declared the President is guilty. There is apparently no need for due process, a trial, civil rights. She suggested impeaching Pence first and then giving Trump the choice to either replace him before being impeached himself or let Pelosi take over.

“You could impeach Pence first,” Wine-Banks stated. “The problem is that Donald Trump then has to name his replacement. But I think that maybe a deal could be struck where he was told, ‘If you don’t make a replacement, then Nancy Pelosi does become president. And so, you are going to be impeached and convicted. You need to make this replacement so that the proper party remains in power.’”

I want some of what she’s smoking. It puts you in lala land. What is she going to impeach Pence for? He’s a boy scout.

If that happened, Pelosi would probably give the job to Hillary.

It’s hard to understand how anyone can listen to this gibberish.

This clip is via Washington Examiner: