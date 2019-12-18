Dem women wear black to impeachment to pretend they’re somber

The Democrat women are wearing black today at the impeachment hearing to show they are somber and sad.
Meanwhile, we all know they are thrilled to finally impeach the President they have threatened to remove from office since 2016.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi wore all black to “signal it is a somber day. She led the women in this fraud.
“Pelosi is wearing black. One of her colleagues told me several of the female Democrats did that intentionally to signal it is a somber day,” CNN’s Dana Bash reported.
Note: @SpeakerPelosi is wearing black. One of her colleagues told me several of the female Democrats did that intentionally to signal it is a somber day #impeachment
— Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) December 18, 2019
No one, not even Democrats could possibly believe this.
It’s all fake. The entire impeachment is fake.
Pelosi and her staff have instructed her caucus to show unity and not to gloat at all during the proceedings, per multiple sources. She wants the public to see Democrats as taking this moment seriously and not be seen as cheering the President’s impeachment, members say
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 18, 2019
Something straight out of Hollywood movie, as for me–‘Night of the Living Dead’ or any Satanic movie.
Didn’t these bimbos dress in some silly way during one of Trump’s State of the Union addresses? And who in their right mind would care?
The Dems are on the House floor right now spewing total BULLSH*T, they are putting on a political theater show for their dumba$$ followers, ……Trump colluded with Russia, Trump tried to get Ukraine to meddle in the 2020 elections, no one is above the law (HILLARY, ERIC HOLDER) They keep yappy about the constitution must be followed when the Dems are the ones wanting to destroy it.