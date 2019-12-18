Dem women wear black to impeachment to pretend they’re somber

The Democrat women are wearing black today at the impeachment hearing to show they are somber and sad.

Meanwhile, we all know they are thrilled to finally impeach the President they have threatened to remove from office since 2016.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi wore all black to “signal it is a somber day. She led the women in this fraud.

“Pelosi is wearing black. One of her colleagues told me several of the female Democrats did that intentionally to signal it is a somber day,” CNN’s Dana Bash reported.

Note: @SpeakerPelosi is wearing black. One of her colleagues told me several of the female Democrats did that intentionally to signal it is a somber day #impeachment — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) December 18, 2019

No one, not even Democrats could possibly believe this.

It’s all fake. The entire impeachment is fake.

Pelosi and her staff have instructed her caucus to show unity and not to gloat at all during the proceedings, per multiple sources. She wants the public to see Democrats as taking this moment seriously and not be seen as cheering the President’s impeachment, members say — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 18, 2019